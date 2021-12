Prince William admits that he obeyed 'like a puppy' when glamorous pop star Taylor Swift ordered him on stage for an impromptu performance with Jon Bon Jovi. Recalling a fundraising gala in November 2013 for the homeless charity Centrepoint, a cause first championed by his late mother Princess Diana, the 39-year-old chuckles and says: 'I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story… I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO