Zendaya and Tom Holland had a fun bit of banter about Avengers: Endgame spoilers. Spider-Man: No Way Home is just weeks away and the two stars got asked about the previous giant Marvel crossover. Tara Hitchcock learned that the actress actually found out about Tony Stark's weather before the movie even came out. Jacob Batalon and Zendaya let everyone know that their friend basically spoiled that massive moment for them. Holland, of course, has a bit of a reputation for ruining big reveals among Marvel fans. He's been very good about it lately, especially in the run-up to No Way Home. But, we all know that his past with trying to keep big spoilers under wraps is a bit spotty at best. Zendaya was a good sport about the entire thing. You can read the entire back and forth right here.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO