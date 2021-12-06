Save on Amazon devices with these ‘epic daily deals’ on Echo Dot, Blink outdoor cameras, Fire TVs and more

Amazon put some of its Echo Show models on sale for Black Friday earlier this week, but now the flood gates are open and the rest of the Black Friday Deals on Echo Shows have gone live. The least expensive deal is the Refurb Echo Show 5 1st-gen for $34.99 which is the new lowest price it has ever been. For not much more, get the new Echo Show 5 2nd-gen for $44.99 with the option to throw in a Blink Mini Camera for $5. Those too are new all-time low prices. The main difference between the 1st and 2nd Gen Echo Show 5 is an improved camera on the newer model. The Echo Show 8 1st-gen is on sale for 59.99 with the same $5 Blink Mini Camera option. Alternately, you can save $10 by going with the Refurb Echo Show 8 1st-gen for $49.99. Lastly, the new Echo Show 8 2nd-gen is $89.99 and, you guessed it, you can add a $5 camera. The difference betweent he 1st and 2nd Gen Echo Show 8 is much greater, with the newer model getting a hugely improved camera and much faster processor. Before you buy any of these, be sure to scroll down where I have listed all the various bundles available that can same you even more, like the Echo Show 5 2nd-gen + Ring Video Doorbell bundle for $61.99, which saves you $83.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO