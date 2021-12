Back in the early 2010s, Chicago created their own subgenre of rap known as drill. The music caught attention for the rappers in the city delivering visceral rhymes about their experiences and enemies, all over ominous and sometimes fast-paced beats. Drill has since gone all over the world, from the U.K. to New York City and everywhere in between. Brooklyn drill is especially popular in NYC, where the city's youth have put their own spin on it. The sound has expanded to other boroughs, where artists are rapping at breakneck speeds over unusual samples and factoring in call-and-response methods. One of the hottest young drill rappers in the area is Bronx-bred rhymer B-Lovee.

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO