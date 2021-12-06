ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 13 Best Scary Christmas Movies to Deck the Halls With Horror

By Eliza Thompson
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAkVl_0dFQu51Z00

When the weather outside is frightful, sometimes the only solution is to make the mood scarier with a spooky movie. Christmas rom-coms and holiday classics are always delightful, of course, but occasionally you want something with a little more kick. This is where the Christmas horror movie comes in.

While it may seem counterintuitive to celebrate a joyful holiday with something scary, remember that ghosts are the cornerstone of some of the most classic Christmas tales. “Marley was dead, to begin with,” goes the famous first line of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol , in which Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by not just one, but four ghosts. Even in kid-friendly versions of the story, like The Muppet Christmas Carol , the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come bears a striking resemblance to the Grim Reaper.

Dickens is part of a rich holiday horror culture in the U.K.—just search “A Ghost Story for Christmas” on YouTube for further proof. Originally broadcast annually on the BBC between 1971 and 1978, the short films were adapted from short stories by M.R. James, which remain terrifying despite being written over 100 years ago.

Other parts of the world have their own macabre holiday traditions. In Central Europe, Krampus is a legendary figure who works in tandem with Santa Claus to punish naughty children, while in Greece, the kallikantzaroi are a breed of sinister goblins that surface around Christmastime to wreak havoc in local towns. Perchta, another Central European character, was a goddess who entered homes during the 12 Days of Christmas to make sure people were behaving. If they were, they got a present, but if they weren’t, Perchta would disembowel miscreants.

And take Santa Claus, a jolly old elf who is technically a repeat home invader. He could be leaving anything under that tree! The holidays are full of potential for festive fright. Below, see some of the best Christmas horror movies to watch during the holiday season.

Black Christmas (1974)

Directed by Bob Clark, the original Black Christmas is considered one of the first slasher movies, even though the genre is now more associated with Halloween than with the Christmas holiday. (The original Halloween , in fact, was heavily influenced by the film.) The movie follows a group of sorority girls as they fend off a killer named Billy, who sneaks into their sorority house during a Christmas party. Though Billy is fictional, the character was inspired by an urban legend called “The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs,” as well as a string of real-life murders that occurred in Montreal in 1943.

Silent Night (2021)

The most recent entry in the genre, this dark comedy stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode as a couple hosting a lavish Christmas Eve party for friends and family. At first, the charming group seems to be having a relatively normal night, until it becomes clear that they’re going all out because the world is about to end as the result of a climate change disaster. If it hits a bit too close to home, it helps that the formidable ensemble cast also includes Lily-Rose Depp, Annabelle Wallis, Lucy Punch and 14-year-old Roman Griffin Davis, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in Jojo Rabbit .

Krampus (2015)

For those unfamiliar with darker Christmas lore, Krampus is a horned beast of Alpine origin who visits poorly behaved children during the month of December and swats them with his birch rod. The movie Krampus , starring Adam Scott and Toni Collette, takes things in a slightly different direction. In this version, Krampus is a demonic presence who punishes people who have lost the Christmas spirit, and he sets the Engel family in his sights. Krampus is more about setting a spooky scene than jump scares and gore, but it still makes for a fun watch on a cold winter night.

Gremlins (1984)

Like Die Hard , Gremlins is a Christmas movie in disguise. It was released in June, but it starts with a guy trying to find a cool Christmas present for his son. Randall Peltzer (Hoyt Axton) thinks he’s found a solution when he stumbles upon an antique shop that sells him an adorable creature called a mogwai, but his son Billy (Zach Galligan) soon learns that his new pet is much more than meets the eye. If nothing else, the movie is a good reminder to always read the instruction manual before playing with your new toys.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

This animated classic is the rare holiday movie that’s appropriate during both the Halloween and Christmas seasons. In the Tim Burton–produced film, Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, stumbles upon a door leading to Christmas Town, a city where citizens celebrate a holiday that Jack’s never heard of before. He decides that Christmas needs a little bit of Halloween added to it to make it really soar. Hijinks—including the kidnapping of Santa Claus—ensue.

Black Christmas (2019)

The second and more recent remake of the 1974 Black Christmas follows a similar plot to the original—sorority girls terrorized by mystery man—but adds a twist appropriate for the #MeToo era. In this version, the villain stalking the women gets help from a fraternity whose former president sexually assaulted one of the Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters. Though director Sophia Takal worked to make sure the film got a PG-13 rating so a wider audience could see it, the movie still packs plenty of scares.

The Gingerdead Man (2005)

While comedy/slasher hybrid isn’t likely to keep you awake at night, it’s a worthy addition to the Christmas horror canon for its title alone. Gary Busey voices the titular Gingerdead Man, a villainous cookie possessed by the spirit of a serial killer who died by the electric chair. (The murderer’s ashes got stirred into a batch of gingerbread mix by his mother, a witch. Very normal stuff.) The great news is that fans of The Gingerdead Man need not stop there—the movie has spawned three sequels and a comic book series.

The Lodge (2019)

This slow-burning thriller stars Riley Keough as Grace, a young woman who travels to Massachusetts with her fiancé Richard (Richard Armitage) and his children so she can get to know the kids better. Things quickly take a turn when Richard leaves her to go back to the city for a work obligation and the children amp up their aggression toward their potential new stepmother. Grace’s struggle with her own past as a cult survivor also helps to set the scene for a claustrophobic, bone-chilling tale of winter survival.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

A classic of the subgenre, this film doesn’t involve anything supernatural—just a regular guy who commits murders while dressed as Santa Claus. As a child, Billy Chapman (Robert Brian Wilson) was scarred for life when a criminal in a Santa outfit murdered his parents. He grows up fearing and hating Old St. Nick, but after his boss makes him play Santa at a company holiday party, he can no longer keep his murderous impulses in check.

Better Watch Out (2016)

Though Better Watch Out is set during the holidays, it begins the same way so many non-seasonal slasher films do: with a babysitter guarding her young charge. Ashley (Olivia DeJonge) is watching 12-year-old Luke (Levi Miller) when she starts to worry that they’re not alone. At first, she thinks they’re being pranked by one of Luke’s friends, but she soon finds out that something more nefarious is afoot. It’s also a great choice for fans of Home Alone —it contains several (decidedly more sinister) references to the beloved family film.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

This is somehow the only movie on this list that’s also a musical, though in Christmas horror’s defense, it is hard to combine comedy, violence and showtunes in one work. Ella Hunt plays Anna Shepherd, a young woman who’s gearing up to start college when a zombie outbreak starts spreading in her hometown. She and her friends must work to save themselves and their families from the chaos when all they wanted was a nice holiday break.

Jack Frost (1997)

Not to be confused with the family-friendly Michael Keaton vehicle also titled Jack Frost , this direct-to-video cult film follows a human serial killer named Jack Frost who turns into a Frosty-esque monster after a chemical reaction causes his body to fuse with a pile of snow. Jack then goes an undead murder spree through the appropriately named town of Snowmonton. Despite truly abysmal reviews, a sequel called Jack Frost 2: Revenge of the Killer Snowman came out in 2000. Double it up with The Gingerdead Man for a marathon of possessed holiday icons.

Santa’s Slay (2005)

Like so many Christmas horror movies, Santa’s Slay bills itself as a comedic slasher film, a fact that the punny title kind of gives away. Former wrestler Bill Goldberg plays Santa Claus, who in this telling is the spawn of Satan (Their names are similar, after all). The film is full of corny jokes, but it doesn’t skimp on the violence, so it may not be the best choice for the squeamish viewer. That said, where else will you find a movie where Santa drives a sleigh pulled by hell-deer?

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Unexplained

The 12 Darkest Christmas Movies Ever Made

When you think of a Christmas movie, what first comes to mind? Is it the festive, snowy settings or the warm, tingly happy endings? Holiday films are filled to the brim with mirth and good cheer ... at least, most of them are. But there’s actually a select group of Christmas movies that are actually quite dark. Intrigued? Read on.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

‘Countdown To Christmas’ Photos: “An Unexpected Christmas”

There are Christmas movies that you look forward to and some that you’re like meh with. Movies with Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz, you definitely look forward to. The two are what make a good Christmas movie – or you know romance. Well, at least they do for the Hallmark movie lover.
MOVIES
uatrav.com

Deck the halls with The Arkansas Traveler’s official merry movie guide

It is the most wonderful time of the year once again. The holiday season is officially in full swing, meaning it’s the perfect time to celebrate with a watchlist of merry movies. Whether Santa is bringing you plentiful presents or lousy lumps of coal, these festive films will make you sing “fa-la-la” all through this holly jolly Christmas season.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CinemaBlend

The Best Japanese Horror Movies And How To Watch Them

One of the best things about horror movies is the endless number of different subcategories associated with the genre, defined by different styles and cultures. For instance, thrillers that come from Japan (such as Audition or the original film that inspired The Ring), incorporate such a distinct tone and means of shock that they have essentially become an entire subgenre, complete with its own commonly used shorthand term (J-horror).
MOVIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Hallmark’s New Year New Movies: The January 2022 Schedule

We may still be in the middle of Hallmark’s Christmas event, but we’re also just about a month out from the new year — and that means new movies. To celebrate, Hallmark Channel is unveiling five new flicks as part of its New Year New Movies event, featuring some of your favorite stars (including Jen Lilley, Brennan Elliott, and Kimberley Sustad) and the first of a trilogy (with Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney). Plus, there’s a new film coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
MOVIES
WJLA

'Deck the Hallmark' host reviews holiday flicks with 'I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies'

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — While you may assume all those Hallmark Christmas movies are geared to women -- plenty of men can't resist the feel-good films of the season. Brandon Gray is one of the hosts of the popular 'Deck the Hallmark' podcast, where three dads review every Hallmark film. The trio just released the new book, "I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies." Learn more at deckthehallmark.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Hoyt Axton
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
Marley
Person
Annabelle Wallis
mediafeed.org

14 of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime

There are all kinds of horror movies out there, with so many subcategories in the horror genre, it’s a daunting task to even try to list them. There are psychological horror films, Japanese kaiju monster movies, campy 1950s B-horror movies, 1970s horror movies that began using horror for social statements.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

4 New Horror Movies & Shows Releasing This Week Including Shudder’s Christmas Horror ‘The Advent Calendar’

For daily release updates delivered straight to your feed, follow @HorrorCalendar. The holiday season is always a bit of a slow time for the horror genre, but we still have much to look forward to here in the final month of 2021. For starters, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (read Meagan’s review) is now playing in theaters, and big new releases including Halloween Kills: Extended Cut and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley are still on the way.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Elf#Christmas Story#Ebenezer#Central European
romper.com

15 Of The Best Winter Movies For Families To Watch That Aren’t About Holidays

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but curling up on the couch with your family to watch a movie is so delightful! It’s always nice to find a movie that matches the seasonal mood, but when it comes to winter movies, very often that means “holiday movie,” which may not always be what you’re going for. So we’ve come up with a list of the best winter movies for kids and families, for when you want snow without Santa and hail without Hanukkah. (Because, believe it or not, there’s actually an entire winter season that extends beyond the month of December, folks!)
MOVIES
syvnews.com

'A Castle for Christmas' is a bland but suitable Christmas flick | Filmaniacs

It’s that time of year again — a time of family, food and festiveness. ‘Tis the season. And with that season comes the ubiquitous and requisite Christmas movies. Unless you only watch the Hallmark Channel, which plays Christmas movies practically year-round. “A Castle For Christmas” is one such holiday film....
MOVIES
thecrcconnection.com

Best movies for the holiday season

It’s December! That means it’s time for the Christmas holiday! And it’s time to watch holiday movies during this time of the month. With so many Christmas movies to watch during the month of December, there are five of them that will get you into the Christmas spirit.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

10 Best Clark Griswold Quotes From National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a Christmas classic that for many of us is a must-watch every year, let’s celebrate the upcoming festive season by reliving some of the best Clark Griswold quotes from one of the best Christmas movies. 10. Where are you going to put a tree that...
MOVIES
TIME

TIME

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy