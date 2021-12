Santa, the Grinch, and Elvis were all in Weld County over the weekend. They were collecting toys for the Weld Elves Christmas toy drive. Held at the Walmart Supercenter in Greeley Sunday, first responders collected new unwrapped toys for kids ages 2-17. They also accepted cash donations that will be used to purchase last-minute gifts to ensure every child has a present to open under the tree this Christmas. If you missed out but still want to give back, you can still drop off donations at the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 1950 O Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO