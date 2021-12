On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Websites and online services (including Motherboard) are experiencing outages and technical difficulties around the world because of an ongoing Amazon Web Services outage. Meanwhile, hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers and delivery drivers say the company's delivery infrastructure has ground to a halt and generally been thrown into chaos because the Flex app used for critical delivery operations and the Dolphin app, which is used for time tracking and other operations, have been down all morning.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO