SPRINGFIELD — The city has scheduled two workshops in coming weeks to assist potential applicants in applying for federal COVID-19 funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. The city has received approximately $123.8 million in ARPA funds, intended to help the community recover and improve from the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will aid residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations and is hoped to have a transformative impact on the community in areas such as housing and economic development.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO