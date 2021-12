Santa Cruz County is holding a series of meetings next month to get feedback from the public on possible changes to county regulations for tiny homes. The county is considering allowing tiny homes on wheels to be considered permanent housing. Currently the tiny homes — generally those covering less than 400 square feet — are allowed in Santa Cruz County if they are on foundations, but ones on wheels are considered recreational vehicles or trailers and are not allowed except at RV parks or as temporary housing.

