Much needed roof repairs to two vacant buildings on Buffalo's Richardson Campus were aided by funds from Empire State Development Corp. The state agency's directors approved a $100,000 grant to the Richardson Center Corp. to help finance $900,000 in emergency roof repairs for buildings 41 and 42. Both buildings, which date to the 1880s, are part of the eight sought by developer Douglas Jemal for a mixed-use project that includes a hotel, apartments, craft brewery and retail. Jemal is waiting state approval for his development plan.

