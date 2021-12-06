Honoring Bob Dole: DeWine orders flags lowered across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine has ordered that all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service of Senator Bob Dole.Bob Dole, Senate leader and presidential candidate, dies at 98
Bob Dole died at the age of 98 after years in service to his country as a Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his generation of World War II veterans.US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages
“Today, America has lost a hero and a statesman, and Fran and I will dearly miss our friend,” DeWine said on Sunday. “Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.”
