Honoring Bob Dole: DeWine orders flags lowered across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine has ordered that all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service of Senator Bob Dole.

Bob Dole died at the age of 98 after years in service to his country as a Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his generation of World War II veterans.

“Today, America has lost a hero and a statesman, and Fran and I will dearly miss our friend,” DeWine said on Sunday. “Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.”

You can read DeWine’s full statement here.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on December 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.