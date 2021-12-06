ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Honoring Bob Dole: DeWine orders flags lowered across Ohio

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZaa9_0dFQtL1j00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine has ordered that all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service of Senator Bob Dole.

Bob Dole, Senate leader and presidential candidate, dies at 98

Bob Dole died at the age of 98 after years in service to his country as a Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his generation of World War II veterans.

US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

“Today, America has lost a hero and a statesman, and Fran and I will dearly miss our friend,” DeWine said on Sunday. “Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.”

You can read DeWine’s full statement here.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on December 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Disaster Aid Ohio building 8 homes for Dayton tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday, Disaster Aid Ohio began building the first of 8 homes for tornado survivors in Dayton. Disaster Aid Ohio is an Amish disaster response group, and the build for qualified people is also part of the Tornado Survivor Pathway to Homeownership Project. “The Tornado Survivor Pathway to Homeownership Program is […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kansas, OH
WDTN

Ohio experiencing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since Sunday, Ohio is seeing a steep increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations which health leaders attribute to recent holiday gatherings. Some leaders suspect residents are experiencing large amounts of COVID fatigue. Families are leaving their guard down among one another for the holidays resulting in a spike in cases. “We’re […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 7,876 new cases, 612 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,743,801 (+7,876) cases, leading to 88,565 (+612) hospitalizations and 10,975 (+71) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,824,317 people — 58.38% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dole
WDTN

Dayton Air Show officials announce more 2022 acts, 2023 headliner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Air Show officials announced acts for the 2022 show and the headliner for the 2023 show Tuesday. Officials said the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and U.S. Army Golden Knights will perform at the upcoming 2022 show. “We’re so pleased to continue to bring such phenomenal performers to […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Senate#Republican#Haitian#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy