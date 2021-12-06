ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Special Report' All-Star Panel on Biden's economy, job numbers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier" December 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BAIER: A froggy sounding President Biden today talking about the jobs report. His voice was low, so was the jobs are part. The numbers,...

hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Poll: Voters unhappy with economy, Biden’s leadership

NEW YORK (THE CENTER SQUARE) — The majority of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, and they doubt President Joe Biden’s ability to change that, according to a new poll. The Wall Street Journal released survey data showing that 61% of Americans believe the...
Fox News

Biden's low poll numbers a result of bad policy: Hannity

Sean Hannity explained in his opening monologue Wednesday that President Biden's administration's sinking poll numbers are due to bad policies that are out of touch with Americans. "The Biden administration [is] laughably believing their poll numbers are so low because what, the messaging is bad? What, they need a Madison...
Fox News

No letup in Biden polling doldrums

President Biden's standing with Americans remains in negative territory heading into the final few weeks of 2021. The president stands at 43% approval and 51% disapproval in a NPR/Marist national survey released on Thursday. A day earlier, a national poll from Monmouth University indicated a 40% approval and a 50% disapproval. Both surveys were conducted in recent days.
thecentersquare.com

U.S. Senate to Biden: No to private sector vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate Wednesday night sent the Biden administration a message: Congress' upper chamber does not support the president's vaccine mandate on private businesses. With two Democratic senators joining all 50 Republicans, the Senate voted 52-48 to repeal President Joe Biden's executive mandate requiring that...
AFP

Biden tries to get Americans excited by his infrastructure success

A new website, a new presidential trip to the American heartland -- and still President Joe Biden is struggling to turn his successful bid to upgrade the United States' infrastructure into political capital. The latest effort is a new website, build.gov, which was launched Wednesday as an effort to engage with regular Americans and even just explain to them what's in the giant spending package.
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
Markets Insider

Democrats raise alarm on the 'disaster' of child tax credit checks ending as Manchin signals he'll slam the brakes on passing Biden's big bill anytime soon

Democrats are raising alarm about passing Biden's big bill before the year ends or the child tax credit expires. "It would be a tragedy if the child tax credit lapses," Sen. Michael Bennet told Insider. But Joe Manchin is pouring cold water on approving the legislation by Christmas. Congressional Democrats...
