No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette will feel right at home in their 2021 bowl game. The Ragin’ Cajuns not only will have a home field advantage at the New Orleans Bowl in the Caesars Superdome but they’ll enter it with plenty of momentum, having won 12 straight games. The Sun Belt Champions will, however, be playing in this one without the coach that led them all season long, after Billy Napier left for Florida.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO