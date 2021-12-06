ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William says he followed Taylor Swift ‘like a puppy’ on stage to sing with Jon Bon Jovi: ‘I’m cringing’

Cover picture for the articlePrince William admitted he "got up like a puppy" when Taylor Swift asked him to sing with her. It was 2013 when the British royal was led to the stage by the American singer during a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace for a rendition of "Livin’ on a Prayer" alongside...

