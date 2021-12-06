ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Elijah Burke Gives Update After Scary Incident At NWA Hard Times 2

By Matthew Carlins
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Pope” Elijah Burke assured fans and followers that he’s “100% well” following a scary incident at the end of the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view Saturday night. Burke was apparently injured when he was thrown into a set of ringside steps during a brawl following the main event....

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Kiera Hogan vs. Mickie James Added To NWA Hard Times 2 Card

The NWA has added a new championship match to their card for Hard Times 2. We will see Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James defend her title against Kiera Hogan. Here is the updated card below:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match: Mike Knox vs. Trevor Murdoch. * NWA World...
WWE
PWMania

NWA Announces Knockouts Championship Match For Hard Times

The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match is now official for the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view. It was announced today that Mickie James will defend the Impact Knockouts Title against AEW star Kiera Hogan at the pay-per-view. NWA tweeted, “JUST ANNOUNCED [revolving light emoji] Saturday, Dec 4th at #HardTimes2, @IMPACTWRESTLING...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Madusa Reveals Her Role At NWA Hard Times 2, Reflects On NWA EmPowerrr

Madusa recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During her appearance on the program, the WWE Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend who also worked under the name Alunda Blayze, spoke about the NWA EmPowerrr 2021 pay-per-view, her role at the upcoming NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view and more.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Debuts At NWA Hard Times 2

Former WWE Superstar Dirty Dango (Fandango) officially made his NWA debut at Saturday night’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view event. During the show, Dango and JTG came out after La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) defeated The End (Odinson & Parrow) to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles. The two men made it clear that they are coming for the NWA Tag-Team Championships.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Murdoch
Person
Mike Knox
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star To Challenge For The Impact Knockouts Title At NWA Hard Times 2

The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match is now official for the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view. It was announced today that Mickie James will defend the Impact Knockouts Title against AEW star Kiera Hogan at the pay-per-view. NWA tweeted, “JUST ANNOUNCED [revolving light emoji] Saturday, Dec 4th at #HardTimes2, @IMPACTWRESTLING...
WWE
411mania.com

The IInspiration Talk About The ‘Scary Time’ Following Their WWE Release

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Iinspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay) spoke about the ‘scary time’ following their WWE release and why they chose to sign with Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:. Lee on winning the women’s tag team titles at Wrestlemania: “Hearing the crowd erupt when Jess...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Star Rushed To Emergency Room Following Hard Times 2

PWinsider.com reports NWA star ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke was transported to a hospital in Atlanta, GA following the Hard Times 2 event on Saturday night. Matt Cardona appeared after the match where NWA World Champion Trevor Murdoch beat Mike Knox. This led to a brawl where Burke was thrown into the steps at ringside and appeared to go limp.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa Hard Times#Combat#Nwa Worlds Heavyweight#Ga#The Hard Times 2
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (12/7): WWE NXT Review, Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar News, Kairi Sane Status

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. You can watch the full episode in the video below, or listen to it in the audio player. The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following WWE...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MLW Azteca Premiere Date And Details Revealed

As Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported in August, MLW was developing a new series tentatively titled MLW Azteca, that would see the Azteca Underground storyline spinoff with its own show. MLW officially announced the show today, noting that it would be a stand-alone mini-series, premiering on Thursday, January 6th at...
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: WarGames preview, Elijah Burke, AJPW notes

WOR: War Games preview, TripleMania, Smackdown, Rampage, UFC, more!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. Cloud based hosting...
WWE
f4wonline.com

NWA Power results: The fallout from Hard Times 2

The post-Hard Times 2 edition of NWA Power opened up with footage from the show-closing angle as we saw Matt Cardona’s surprise appearance after NWA World Champion Trevor Murdoch defended against Mike Knox. Cardona’s distraction allowed Knox to hit a low blow and running boot to the champion. Cardona then...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

‘Da Pope’ Elijah Burke Issues Statement On His Injury At NWA Hard Times 2

UPDATE x 2: ‘Da Pope’ Elijah Burke took to Twitter on Sunday night to issue a statement on the injury he suffered at Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view event. He said,. “As many of you know I was recently taken by ambulance to a hospital in ATL following...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage NWA News – Reason For The Low Attendance At Hard Times 2, Raven, Madusa

According to a report from Pwinsider, the reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd was because they found out on November 30th that only 90 fans would be allowed at the show since GBS Studios in Atlanta, GA takes government funding and thus was obligated to follow more restrictive standards. The promotion had to refund many fans who had tickets and they had Kyle Davis personally apologize to those fans and sent them this statement from NWA President Billy Corgan:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATEDx2: Da Pope Reportedly Suffered Concussion At NWA Hard Times 2

UPDATE 2: PWInsider has updated its report about “Da Pope” Elijah Burke’s status following NWA Hard Times 2. The outlet reports that Burke underwent X-Rays and other tests, and is believed to have suffered a concussion. It was noted that Burke is expected to be okay. UPDATE: An update is...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy