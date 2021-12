WWE Day 1! This PPV is still five weeks away. Although there are plenty of contrived storylines being built, there are some potential show-stealing matches on this card that will be thrilling to watch. The following will provide five matches that will be added to the card in the following weeks. According to WWE’s official website, the WWE has not announced any matches for this PPV, so it’s the best time to predict 5 matches that will be booked for WWE Day 1.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO