New leadership at Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital identified a potential misappropriation of funds by a former executive, according to financial documents released Nov. 29. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health said in its most recent financial report that "an instance of potential misappropriation of funds by a former executive at ROPH has been identified." The health system is investigating the matter with the assistance of external forensic auditors and counsel, according to the financial report.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO