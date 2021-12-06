ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed To Pivot Away From Pandemic Era Stimulus As Unemployment Falls And Inflation Soars

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTn80_0dFQrwSW00

Harry Wilmerding

The Federal Reserve is likely to shift away from its pandemic era stimulus programs as inflation continues to soar and unemployment falls.

The Fed, under the leadership of Jerome Powell, signaled that it would wind down its bond purchasing stimulus brought on as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by March 2022, ahead of the earlier scheduled June date, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Accelerated tapering is expected to trigger interest rate hikes, according to the WSJ. The central bank is set to meet Dec. 14-15, after which a more concrete plan is reportedly slated to be announced.

Accelerated tapering and faster than anticipated interest rate hikes signal a Fed pivot to combat surging inflation rather than an attempt to bring employment back to pre-pandemic levels.

“You’ve seen our policy adapt, and you’ll see it continue to adapt,” Powell said during a Senate Banking hearing on Nov. 30.

“We now look at an economy that is very strong and inflationary pressures that are high and that means it is appropriate” to accelerate tapering, Powell added when asked by Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy when asked about that possibility.

Inflation soared to a 30-year high in October, with the consumer price index growing over 6% on a year-over-year basis. November’s inflation data is scheduled for release on Dec. 10.

The U.S. economy added just 210,000 jobs in November, well below experts projection of over 500,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday. Additionally, unemployment fell to 4.2% in November, down from October’s 4.6% figure.

Meanwhile, Powell acknowledged that the new Omicron variant could increase inflation concerns and weaken the recovering labor market.

“The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation,” Powell wrote before his Senate Banking hearing on Nov. 30.

“Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply-chain disruptions,” Powell said.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Bank Executives Worried About Sustained High Inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. bank executives on Tuesday raised concerns about the impact of a sustained period of higher inflation, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate plans to wind down the pace of its asset purchases. Senior bankers are increasingly concerned that higher inflation could impact borrowers'...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Republic Monitor

Will There Be Another Stimulus As Unemployment Rate Drops?

Economists expect the Federal Reserve to speed up reducing its stimulus program this month, allowing it to raise interest rates sooner next year if necessary, given the sharp drop in the US unemployment rate, according to Financial Times. Winding Down Massive Stimulus Program. According to the AFP, the United States...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fed is widely seen backing a faster taper next week

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell checks on his watch during a hearing before House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) By Alex Wong/Getty Images THE FED.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CNBC

Fed's inflation pivot could be catastrophic for stocks, fund manager says

Powell surprised markets earlier this week by altering his previously consistent tone on inflation, telling U.S. lawmakers that "it's probably a good time to retire that word (transitory) and try to explain more clearly what we mean." Inflation has begun to consistently exceed central bank targets, prompting increased speculation that...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Fed’s Powell Prepares for Possible Pivot With Inflation Risks Rising

The U.S. central bank needs to be ready to respond to the possibility that inflation may not recede in the second half of next year as most forecasters currently expect, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. In his second day of testimony in Congress, Powell reiterated that he...
BUSINESS
cfodive.com

Fed's Quarles backs faster cuts in stimulus, citing inflation

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles, citing high inflation, said Thursday he would support speeding up a withdrawal of monetary stimulus at the next scheduled meeting of central bank policymakers on Dec. 14-15. Quarles spoke two days after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Inflation#U S Economy#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Senate#Republican#Omicron
Reuters

Treasury's Yellen: Biden stimulus at most a 'small contributor' to inflation

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package in March contributed to stronger demand but is only a small factor in current higher rates of inflation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday. Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee that the stimulus...
POTUS
NBC Los Angeles

Powell's Pivot on Inflation Turns the Trader Pandemic Playbook on Its Head

The market is facing a conundrum. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has thrown a monkey wrench into the investor playbook. Investors have been worried they will get hurt by the omicron variant further slowing growth and exacerbating supply chain issues, and they have been buying tech and selling cyclicals. Now...
BUSINESS
cfodive.com

Fed may speed up cuts to stimulus amid inflation surge: Powell

High inflation may compel the Federal Reserve to reduce economic stimulus by speeding up its planned tapering of bond purchases, central bank chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday during testimony to the Senate Banking Committee. “The threat of persistently higher inflation has grown,” Powell said, noting “a rapid improvement in many...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Stocks Fall Following Fed Chair's Warning of Higher Inflation

The Fed today said that inflation should no longer be considered “transitory.”. Both stocks and Bitcoin reacted badly to the news. Bitcoin and stocks suffered today as both the crypto and traditional markets appear to have been spooked by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments about inflation. Bitcoin dropped to...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Fed's Powell sees inflation lingering, risks from Covid-19

(Nov 30): U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday said he continues to expect inflation to recede over the next year as supply and demand come into better balance, but warned that the new strain of COVID-19 muddies the outlook, and prices could continue to rise for longer than earlier thought.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Record Number of Workers Quit Jobs to Become Self-Employed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A historic number of workers have become their own bosses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (pdf). As of October, there were about 9.44 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States, as per the Bureau’s data. In that same month last year, there were about 8.78 million unincorporated self-employed individuals in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Inflation: The Fed's New Focus

Stocks resumed to sell-off throughout the day as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate banking committee that inflation no longer looks transitory and that the Fed will consider accelerating its tapering plans before inflation becomes entrenched. Mr. Powell admitted that the Fed had made a mistake in evaluating supply problems that were causing more inflation and that these issues could take longer to be resolved. Additionally, he expressed concern that the Omicron variant could lead to more lockdowns around the globe, which could make supply problems even worse.
BUSINESS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy