The Indoor-Dining Vaccine Mandate Is Expanding

By Rachel Sugar
Grub Street
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree months after taking effect, New York City’s restaurant vaccine mandate is getting an update: Starting December 27 — just in time to ring in 2022 — people over 12 will need two shots if they intend to eat inside a restaurant, Mayor...

www.grubstreet.com

CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Orders Indoor Mask Mandate At All Public Places That Do Not Require Vaccination

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With cases rising and a growing threat of Delta and Omicron, the mask mandate is expanding in New York. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, local counties will be in charge of enforcing this, and the Rockland County executive already says he won’t. Still, others are applauding the governor’s new mandate, concerned about an uptick in cases. “I’m kind of frightened. I kind of agree with her,” one person said. “Personally, I feel like it should be left up to the individual,” said another. Watch: Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces New Mask Mandate From the suburbs to the city, reaction is pouring in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandate After Filing Lawsuit Against Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The union representing New York City’s corrections officers is speaking out against the city’s vaccine mandate. The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over his vaccine mandate for city workers. The union says the mandate comes at a time when they are in a serious staffing crisis and hundreds of correction officers are out on leave without pay. “Our jails are extremely unsafe and to put hundreds of officers out on leave without pay, it just makes a more unsafe situation, like pouring gasoline on a fire that’s already ignited,” COBA President Benny Boscio said. The union is calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers can return to work. The Department of Correction called the 12-hour shifts temporary, explaining they would end when more correction officers get vaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bill De Blasio
WCAX

Montpelier approves indoor mask mandate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier has joined the list of Vermont municipalities reinstating a mask mandate. Anyone that enters inside a public building must wear a mask and the city is asking that a sign must be posted saying “visitors are required to wear face coverings by order of the Montpelier City Council.”
MONTPELIER, VT
#Restaurants#New York City#Vaccine Mandate#New Yorkers
cbslocal.com

LA County Expands Vaccine Mandate To Include Outside Contractors

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County contractors who work with the public or county employees will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new mandate approved Tuesday. The vaccine mandate takes effect immediately and applies to contractors who interact with the public or with county employees. Contractors...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
willistonobserver.com

Selectboard mandates masks indoors

With temporary authority bestowed by the Vermont Legislature in November, the Williston Selectboard adopted a townwide mask mandate on Tuesday, enabling fines for people who don’t cover their mouth and nose in public indoor places. The unanimous decision came after neighboring municipalities like Essex, Burlington and South Burlington enacted...
WILLISTON, VT
ScienceBlog.com

Data shows public health benefit to closing indoor dining

Closing indoor dining during the first two waves of the pandemic was associated with a 61% decline in new COVID-19 cases over a six-week span, preventing an estimated 142 daily cases per city, compared with cities that reopened indoor dining during that period, according to recently published data from experts at the Dornsife School of Public Health. The team looked at data from March to October 2020 in 11 U.S. cities, including Philadelphia, Atlanta and Dallas. The results were published last month in the journal Epidemiology.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TODAY.com

With omicron in the US, is it safe to dine indoors now?

As the world rushes to determine how much of an impact the omicron variant will have on the pandemic, experts are urging people to exercise caution around higher-risk activities like dining indoors. Since the early stages of the pandemic, indoor dining has been considered one of the riskiest activities, since...
RESTAURANTS
WCVB

Chelsea indoor mask mandate begins

CHELSEA, Mass. — Masks are required again in all indoor public spaces in Chelsea. The city's mask mandate took effect Friday morning after the Board of Health approved the measure earlier this week. Over the last two weeks, 129 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the community of 36,918...
CHELSEA, MA

Community Policy