Off-Roading At The Outing Club

Canfield has gone back to the design table to create their latest Jedi DH bike, and it looks like all of their gravity research is bound up in a sweet racing sled. The 29″ wheeled Jedi has 203mm of travel both front and rear. Thanks to the high pivot, the rear axle moves rearward for the first 190mm, and Canfield says “the Canfield Formula 1 suspension design gives the Jedi the unnatural ability to not only maintain its speed, but actually accelerate through rough terrain. Thanks to 29-inch wheels, the new Jedi is even faster and smoother through nasty sections of trail, but a revised axle path allows it to corner and jump more intuitively than previous versions.”

BICYCLES ・ 8 HOURS AGO