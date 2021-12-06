Off-Roading At The Outing Club

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY. Matthew A. Colburn, 21, Danville, was involved in a Nov. 29 two-vehicle accident on Rt. 302 in Topsham. There were no injuries but his 2019 Ford truck had severe front-end damage, and a 2020 Ford van being operated by Charles Hairston, 28, of Grand Isle, had severe rear-end damage after police say Colburn struck Hairston’s vehicle while Hairston was pulled over on the side of the road. Colburn attempted to swerve and crashed into the back of his vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
