Patty Jenkins Steps Back From Directing Gal Gadot’s ‘Cleopatra,’ ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s’ Kari Skogland to Take Over

By Rebecca Rubin
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenkins has relinquished directing duties for “Cleopatra,” a historical drama featuring Gadot as the legendary queen of Egypt. Kari Skogland, who recently directed Marvel’s TV series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is taking over filmmaking duties. More from Variety. Jenkins isn’t departing the project entirely. She will remain...

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Is 'Red Notice' a hit? Sure as Cleopatra's missing egg

"Red Notice" is a smash hit. How do we know this? Because Netflix says it is. The streaming giant says the action-comedy, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, has become the most watched movie in Netflix history and has logged hundreds of millions of "viewing hours," a metric that may make sense to Netflix but has little value outside of their own data analysis statistics. (For comparison's sake, how many "viewing hours" has, say, "Star Wars" logged, and is it in the centillions?)
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Gal Gadot's Cleopatra Movie Lost Patty Jenkins As Director But Is Now Bringing In Some Marvel Talent

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins had seemingly become an inseparable team. The two had made a pair of Wonder Woman movies together and in addition to planning to make a third film in that franchise, the pair were also set to team for a new movie about the life of Cleopatra. But now Gal Gadot will have to get used to working with a new director. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland is now set to take over directing duties on the film now that Patty Jenkins has decided not to direct the movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Laeta Kalogridis
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Claudette Colbert
Person
Wesley Snipes
Person
Ellen Burstyn
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Julius Caesar
Cinema Blend

Could Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie Still Happen? Here’s The Latest

Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. While the property continues to expand thanks to shows on Disney+, the big screen future is a bit more ambiguous-- especially after Rogue Squadron was put on hold. But could Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars flick still happen? Here’s the latest.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye viewing figures trail WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki

Having been starved of new content throughout 2020 thanks to the COVID pandemic, Marvel fans have had a veritable feast served up this year as Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe belatedly got underway with WandaVision kicking off a packed film and television slate consisting of four movies and five TV series – the last of which, Hawkeye, got underway on Disney+ last week.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022. That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement. The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao,...
MOVIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Variety Jenkins#Paramount Pictures#Universal#Wme
Variety

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan’s Epic ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan is adding more star power to his World War II drama “Oppenheimer.” Oscar winner Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and “Uncut Gems” director Benny Safdie have joined an ensemble that already includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. The film, with its oh-so-commercial-sounding story about the development of the atomic bomb, is an artistic and financial risk for Nolan and Universal Studios. It carries a $100 million budget, and adult dramas have not fared too well at the box office of late, even those with major stars such as Will Smith’s “King Richard” or Damon’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

New movies to stream this week: 'The Unforgivable,' 'The Forever Prisoner' and more

Sandra Bullock delivers a stoic performance of slow-burning intensity in the drama "The Unforgivable," playing Ruth Slater, a woman recently paroled after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Produced by Bullock - who knows a meaty role when she sees one - the film is capably directed by German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt, based on Sally Wainwright's BAFTA-nominated 2009 British TV miniseries "Unforgiven." But slow-burning intensity and stoicism only get you so far, in a story that, despite a late, pretty good twist, never seems to get out of third gear. There are strong supporting performances in this story about the difficulties of reentering society after a criminal conviction: Rob Morgan, as Ruth's parole officer; Jon Bernthal, as the nice guy with a past who befriends Ruth at the fish-packing plant; Vincent D'Onofrio, as the lawyer from whom she seeks help to reconnect with a family member; and Viola Davis, as the lawyer's mistrustful wife, who suspects all is not kosher with Ruth's intent. All in all, it's a solid, if less-than-sensational tale of endurance, love and self-sacrifice. R. Available on Netflix. Contains crude language and violence. 114 minutes.
MOVIES
Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish Is A TikTok Twerking Nurse In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch – Watch

Funny girl! Billie Eilish perfected her twerk in a side-splitting parody of TikTok clips as she played a dancing nurse breaking it down in the hospital. Billie Eilish, 19, proved she can do it all, as she pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live! As both the musical guest and host for the December 11 episode, the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker gave her fans a real treat in front of the live 30 Rockefeller audience. With a slew of Grammys already under her belt, the real surprise from Billie came from the effortless scene-stealing she did in the sketches, none more so than a hilarious twerking nurse on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Will Smith Releases His Memoir, Fresh Prince’s Alfonso Ribeiro Explains Why He’s Not Sure If He’ll Read It

Will Smith has never been shy about sharing details from his life, but he's gone above and beyond over the past several months. He's shared a number of surprising revelations, many of which come from his newly released memoir, Will. Devoted and casual fans have been clamoring to learn more about the Hollywood star, but not everyone is chomping at the bit to read every juicy tidbit from Smith’s life. One of those hesitant parties is his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro. The America’s Funniest Home Videos host recently spoke on why he’s unsure if he’ll read the book.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

