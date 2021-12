Harrington Opera House Society's last Rummage Fundraiser of the year will be the first weekend in December, Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a wide range of all things Christmas, including lights and tree stands, furniture, lots of books, artwork and regular household items. Children's books and toys can be found in Santa's workshop. Featured at this event are several Molas, from circa 1940-1960, created by the Kuna peoples of the San Blas Islands. These colorful handcrafted fabric art panels are suitable for framed wall hangings or for working into quilts or clothing.

