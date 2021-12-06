ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NYC to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for all private sector workers

news-shield.com
 2 days ago

All private sector employers in New York City will now be...

www.news-shield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Hospitality Alliance: Mayor De Blasio ‘Grinch’ For Vaccine Mandate That May Keep Tourists With Young Children Away

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was new fallout Tuesday from the city’s new vaccine mandate which goes far beyond any other in the nation. Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks everything will work out, but many businesses are concerned about the impact it will have on the holiday tourist season, which is just starting to make a comeback. In fact, demonstrators gathered at night outside the mayor’s house in Park Slope, Brooklyn to protest. Police said there were no arrests or incidents, but tensions were high due to the unpopularity of the mandates, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. The sweeping rules pertaining to private businesses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Broadway League Says Vaccine Mandate For Children Under 12 Will Take Effect Dec. 14

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Broadway League announced Wednesday that all 41 theaters on the Great White Way will require vaccination for children ages 5-11. The new policy will take effect Dec. 14 and will mirror the new citywide private-sector vaccine mandate outlined by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Under the new policy, children 5-11 will be admitted when accompanied by a vaccinated adult who can also show proof of at least one dose of an approved vaccine for the child. “With safety and security top of mind, we continue to stress the unrelenting desire that we have to keep our theatregoers, cast and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#New York City#Vaccine Mandate#Private Sector#Nyc
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Update: New COVID cases, hospitalizatons, deaths in NY Test Results Reported – 230,412 Total Positive – 9,833 Percent Positive – 4.27% 7-Day Average […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

Gov. Hochul: "This is not cause for alarm"

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday morning said a Minnesota resident who traveled to a convention at the Javits Center last month had tested positive for the omicron variant. She later said five cases have been confirmed in New York State. Credit: NY Governor's Office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS New York

Slow Internet Speeds Plague NYCHA Tenants Waiting For Upgrade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the socioeconomic disparities the pandemic highlighted was the access to high-speed internet. The New York City Housing Authority is racing to fix the problem, at the speed of broadband. Working from home is the new normal for thousands of New Yorkers, but if you call a Housing Authority property home, working can be a lot more difficult. “Many of the communities that were already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, already experiencing disparities, had this new digital disparity really exacerbated,” said Sideya Sherman, who is in charge of NYCHA’s community engagement and partnerships team. Tenants at the James...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Having Trouble Getting A COVID-19 Booster Appointment? CBS2 Is Here To Point You In Right Direction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people now getting COVID-19 booster shots, some New Yorkers are struggling to book an appointment. CBS2’s Ali Bauman takes a look at how to find an appointment and what to do once you get one. “I want to get a booster shot, but to tell you the truth, I don’t know where,” said Rick Lopez of Midtown. Lopez is not alone. While vaccine appointments on the New York City website are available, they’re sporadic and mostly in the outer boroughs. “But I have finals going on right now so a little hard to find a time that’s working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

New York records FIVE cases of COVID Omicron variant, raising US total to eight, as Governor Kathy Hochul says there's 'no cause for alarm' and Bill de Blasio warns that more will follow

Five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in New York state, officials said on Thursday. 'New York State has confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant,' Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. 'Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread.'
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Governor Hochul Declares State Of Emergency For New York

Even before the Omicron variant is reported in the United States, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency. "We've taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming,” Governor Hochul said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy