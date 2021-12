It might be hard for Wisconsin Badgers fans to recall Daniel Wright, and there are reasons for that. The 2020 walk-on quarterback did not stick around long. Following one academic year in Madison, one upended by the coronavirus in many ways, Wright decided to enter the transfer portal in late July. He didn’t do it for traditional reasons — he wasn’t unhappy with his situation at UW, and he didn’t do it in search of a starting role elsewhere. He wanted to trade spirals for four-seam fastballs, his best pitch from the mound.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO