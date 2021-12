The holiday season may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it's also often the most expensive. One of the biggest hits to your wallet? Shopping for gifts. You don't want to blow your entire budget on extravagant presents, but no one wants to be a grinch either. Finding the middle ground is key, whether you're shopping for a handful of friends or your entire extended family. Follow these five money-saving strategies for a budget-friendly but still joyful holiday shopping season.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO