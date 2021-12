The First Minutes of Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay on Legendary Difficulty has some major spoilers within. Be warned before viewing! This is the First 20 Minutes of Halo Infinite on Legendary Difficulty. Halo Infinite Campaign Gameplay opens up on Banished Warship Gbraakon where Master Chief and the Pilot need to take on several Banished in order to escape. We should note, that yes, we do take our time as it doesn't take much for Master Chief to die on the hardest difficulty.

