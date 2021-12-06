Part of North French Road reopened in Amherst following incident

A part of North French Road in Amherst has reopened following an incident between Dodge Road and Hopkins Road.

Amherst police issued a warning to residents to avoid that section of the road early Monday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., the department said in a release there is a heavy police presence in the 2400 block of North French Road as it investigated the incident.

Police did not specify the nature of the incident but said there is no hazard to the public. Following the incident's resolution, police reported an 88-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.

Williamsville schools remained open throughout the police response and investigation.