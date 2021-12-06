ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

7 easy meatless dinners that are light on labor, but big on flavor

Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a rush of heavy holiday fare, you may want to dial back on the effort and focus on your veggies. We’ve got plenty of recipes to help you do just that. Scroll on for some of our simplest wintry,...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatelaine.com

5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Big Batch Chili

Healthy, hearty and satisfying meals to get you through the week. (We even included a bonus item to save you time if your schedule is jam-packed.) From a plant-based-protein grain bowl, to a cold-weather defying big batch chili recipe and more, suddenly we can’t wait to get to the grocery store.
RECIPES
Simmer and Boil

Light and Flavorful Posole

1. Heat a small skillet over medium. Add chiles to pan; cook 1 minute or until toasted, turning occasionally. Place chiles in a medium bowl; add 3 cups boiling water. Let stand 15 minutes. Drain chiles; discard liquid. Place chiles in a blender. Add stock; blend until smooth. Set aside.
RECIPES
The Independent

Simple, light dinner recipes to make things easy

There are some people who collapse on the couch after Thanksgiving or a roast dinner and don’t get up for hours or even days. And then there are the people who treat the whole weekend as a cooking and baking marathon, using up leftovers and pivoting right into cookie baking.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meatless#Vegan#Rice Bowl#Food Drink#Chipotle Jackfruit#King Trumpet Mushrooms
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Enjoy Thanksgiving side dishes, leftovers

Well, it is officially “Thanksgiving Eve” – the perfect day to prepare and tightly cover your pickle/relish tray, a bowl of beets, a deviled egg tray, a dish of cranberry sauce, etc. Then prepare sealable containers of veggies to be used to toss a salad together tomorrow. You may recall that last week I mentioned today’s column will be dedicated to easy holiday side dishes besides the typical mac ‘n cheese, sweet potato casserole and dressing/stuffing that you may already have in your menu lineup. Too, I promised to give ideas for yummy uses for leftover poultry and/or pork.
RECIPES
PopSugar

This Simple 6-Ingredient Honey Garlic Shrimp Is a Fast and Easy Weeknight Dinner

Who among us doesn't love an easy weeknight dinner? I'm happy any time I find a recipe that gets food on the table fast, but tastes like I worked on it for hours. Thankfully, that's exactly what this honey garlic shrimp accomplishes. It does require a half-hour marinade, so you'll need a little planning ahead, but once that's done, the shrimp cooks in just five minutes.
RECIPES
verywellfit.com

5 Easy Weeknight Meals For One That Will Get You Excited About Dinner

A one-person household used to be a rarity, but these days, more and more people are living alone. If you’re among the many who live sans roommates or family members, there are numerous activities you probably do solo—including cooking for yourself. Since cooking for one presents certain challenges, it can...
RECIPES
louisianacookin.com

The Most Flavorful and Juicy Holiday Turkey is as Easy as 1, 2, 3!

’Tis the season when holiday turkey brings friends and family together. This year, why not try something with a Creole twist? From mashed potatoes and stuffing to green bean casserole and cranberries, your Thanksgiving table can be filled with flavorful dishes jazzed up with a Creole twist. This is especially...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
halfbakedharvest.com

Easy Vanilla Bean Christmas Lights Cookies.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Officially kicking off the holiday season with these easy Easy Vanilla Bean Christmas Lights Cookies. Made with nutty brown butter, double the vanilla, and a little bit of chocolate. These cookies are soft, buttery, and perfectly sweet with the best vanilla flavor. They’re generously glazed with a sweet, thick, and creamy vanilla bean glaze. And decorated with sweet chocolate and delicious holiday M&M’s for truly some of the best sugar cookies around. The secret is all in the combination of brown butter and real vanilla beans, which keep these cookies incredibly flavorful. Fun to bake, delicious to eat. These make for a great homemade gift, and a festive addition to your holiday cookie box!
RECIPES
Asheville Citizen-Times

Little Chango opens with big eats, low prices and Latin American flavors

When people say, "eat like a bird," they usually mean eat very little. Apparently, they haven't encountered a chango. “Changos are grackles, and that’s how we call grackles in some Latin American countries,” said Iris Rodriguez, chef and co-owner of Little Chango. “These birds are very gregarious; their appetite is very voracious and we really identify with them because they strive by being gregarious and looking out for food everywhere.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
NWI.com

3 easy sheet pan dinners from TikTok for lazy weekdays

Now that we’re not stuck at home anymore, most of us don’t have time to prepare a fancy dinner every night of the week. Sheet pan dinners to the rescue. These TikTok recipes save you time and dirty dishes but taste like they took a whole lot more effort than they did.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

This Easy Dip Is the Sophisticated Seafood Appetizer You've Been Looking For

You may not think to combine salt cod, potatoes, and cream, but these three humble ingredients are the backbone of a classic Provencal dish called brandade. Similarly, Italians refer to this same dish as baccalà mantecato and Spaniards would recognize this same dish as brandada de bacalao. Whatever you want to call it, this dish is essentially an emulsion of salt cod, olive oil, and cream. It is oftentimes flavored with garlic and fresh herbs, and it is typically (but not always) made by folding in fluffy mashed potatoes.
RECIPES
YourErie

Local restaurants busy with big crowds enjoying Thanksgiving dinner

It’s some tradition for families to escape the hassle of making a Thanksgiving meal at home by eating out at a restaurant. This year, that tradition continues for families dining out. Restaurants that were open on Thanksgiving stayed busy serving families Thanksgiving meals. It was a year ago today that Governor Tom Wolf shut bars […]
ERIE, PA
vegnews.com

Loaded Vegan Breakfast Nachos with Cashew Cheese Sauce & Tofu Scramble

If you know this particular brunch from the Plant and Planet cookbook is going to be following a long night, get prepped the day before. The salsa will only improve while flavors meld and mingle in the refrigerator, and the tofu can be made ahead and easily reheated. Soak the cashew mixture in the fridge overnight and then blend it up while the chips bake. Done!
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Persimmon fills light, simple salad with flavor

In the food world, we notice most shifts in weather patterns when it comes to growing seasons. Okra usually grows in Texas during early autumn, but this year, it got a late start and was around until a couple of weeks ago. Persimmons usually blossom into the orange orb-like fruits in early fall, but we still have local persimmons now.
HOUSTON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

This riff on the cheesesteak sandwich is easy, thanks to your sheet pan

The sheet pan is a workhorse in the kitchen. I reach for it to roast fruits and vegetables, toast nuts, dry-brine my spatchcocked Thanksgiving turkey and just to catch drips under casseroles, but I think I appreciate it most of all when it serves as a vessel for the whole meal.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy