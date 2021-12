This 16-story hospital in Hanoi is the result of several first-time achievements. It is the first hospital in Vietnam to implement the UK’s strict Health Building Note guidelines, which provide best practices for design and planning in health care facilities. The 70,000-sq-m hospital also is among the first projects in Vietnam to use virtual-reality technologies, incorporating BIM, from design and construction to hospital operations. The virtual models brought end-users—including nurses, surgeons, staff and hospital executives—into large, virtual rooms where they could interact with the spaces and decide how to arrange key systems and equipment.

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO