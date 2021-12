There’s been a lot of talk in the last couple of days when it comes to Qualcomm’s newly announced always-on camera feature. Privacy-mined folks are concerned that the new feature might be a step back, and that’s understandable. You don’t want your phone always looking, watching, waiting, recording from a camera, all to do who-knows-what, right? Intuitively, it just feels like a violation. But honestly, once you get how it all works, I’d rather have it than not. Not to drink Qualcomm’s marketing kool-aid, but it’s important to remember your phone is already doing things like this all the time. Frankly, you’re better off if it’s done securely than not, and Qualcomm’s solution is more secure than even hotword detection.

