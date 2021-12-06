ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner: Did She Dump Travis Scott Following Astroworld Tragedy?

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not often that Kylie Jenner goes a full month without posting anything on Instagram. In fact, it's rare that a single day passes in which Kylie doesn't offer up something in the way of new content for her 286 million followers. Sadly, the reasons for this sudden hiatus...

www.thehollywoodgossip.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu Removes Travis Scott Astroworld Documentary After “Confusion” Over Production

Hulu has taken down a documentary about Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert in Houston after “confusion” over whether the show was created by Hulu. “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” a Hulu spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not immediately clear if Hulu will put the documentary, Astroworld: Concert From Hell, back on its service after clarifying that the documentary was not produced by Hulu. But shortly after the doc was released on the streaming platform, several users on...
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Astroworld Hired Security Suing Travis Scott For One-Million In Damages

More lawsuits directed at Travis Scott, now from the hired security. Travis Scott and Live Nation are now facing another lawsuit in connection with the Astroworld Festival. TMZ reported Tuesday that two security guards have filed a lawsuit against Scott and Live Nation for the mental and physical injuries they suffered at the event.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount killed in Astroworld crush reject Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral

Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral of the youngest victim of the Astroworld crush has been declined. Nine-year-old Ezra Blount died in hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma due to serious injuries sustained in the crowd surge during Scott’s set on the opening night of his two-day festival.Ezra’s father Treston Blount was also injured at the event and had detailed what happened in a GoFundMe page set up to cover the youngster’s medical costs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian on claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split

Khloé Kardashian has responded to claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split, after a magazine article said they were "not a couple". 24-year-old Kylie and Travis, 30, were first linked in spring 2017, when they were spotted at Coachella. Since then, they welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, before splitting in October 2019.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Caitlyn Jenner LEAKS Baby Bombshell, Reveals 2 Pregnancies?

Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Travis Scott's Career Over? Rapper Faces $750M Lawsuit Over Astroworld Tragedy as Brands Step Back

Ever since the unfortunate tragedy unfolded at the Astroworld Music Festival earlier this month, Travis Scott's troubles seemed to grow in ten folds and doesn't appear to end anytime soon. It was during the rapper's opening act during the concert at Astroworld that a crowd surge resulted in a stampede, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring hundreds. The concertgoers have now filed multiple lawsuits worth millions of dollars against the performers and the event organizers.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Still Together Despite Leaked Magazine Story

The W Magazine story about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott that was originally set to be published around the time of the Astroworld crowd crush tragedy reportedly claimed Scott and Jenner were no longer a couple. The two are still romantically involved, with Jenner now expecting their second child together. W Magazine had featured the celebrity power couple on the cover, and the issue was published days before the Nov. 5 concert.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Hulu Removes ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ Documentary After Backlash

On Wednesday (Dec. 1) Hulu released a new documentary special, Astroworld: Concert From Hell, which details the events of last month’s tragic music festival headlined by Travis Scott in his hometown of Houston that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. However, following major backlash on social media, the streaming service quickly pulled the special; although, the nearly one-hour documentary can still be found online. “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” a Hulu spokesperson told Variety in...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott’s Offer To Pay Funeral Expenses Of Astroworld Victim, 9, Denied By Boy’s Family

Travis Scott’s legal team received a letter rejecting the rapper’s offer to pay for the funeral of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest of the 10 Astroworld victims. The family of Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who was killed from injuries sustained at the Nov. 5 Astroworld concert, has rejected Travis Scott‘s offer to pay for the young boy’s funeral. In a letter obtained by Rolling Stone on November 29, Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard told Travis’ legal team, “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.” Ezra was the youngest of the ten victims of the Astroworld tragedy, which involved a dangerous crowd surge ensuing while Travis, 30, was on stage performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, in front of around 50,000 people.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Khloe Kardashian says Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are still dating after leaked article says otherwise

Khloe Kardashian responded to rumors that her sister Kylie Jenner is not actually dating Travis Scott. The reality star felt compelled to comment on a leaked article from W Magazine, which was reportedly planning a large story on Scott and Jenner’s relationship that was ultimately scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was performing at the Houston show that he founded when a crowd surge led to multiple injuries and left ten people dead.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Travis Scott Says He's Not Responsible for What Happened at Astroworld Fest

Travis Scott has officially denied that he's responsible for the 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries that occurred at his Astroworld Festival here in Houston last month. His denial came in the form of a legal response to 11 lawsuits that name him and his companies as defendants. He asks that the claims against him be dismissed.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
inputmag.com

Travis Scott says he’s ‘not legally liable’ for Astroworld deaths and injuries

Travis Scott has requested to be dismissed from several Astroworld Festival lawsuits that have named him as a defendant. According to Rolling Stone, the rapper has denied all allegations against him, filing a legal response on December 6 in hopes to be dismissed from 11 lawsuits. Scott’s statement also noted he would likely file more dismissals in the future, a representative for Scott told RS.
CELEBRITIES

