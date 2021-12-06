Kylie Jenner: Did She Dump Travis Scott Following Astroworld Tragedy?

Travis Scott’s legal team received a letter rejecting the rapper’s offer to pay for the funeral of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest of the 10 Astroworld victims. The family of Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who was killed from injuries sustained at the Nov. 5 Astroworld concert, has rejected Travis Scott‘s offer to pay for the young boy’s funeral. In a letter obtained by Rolling Stone on November 29, Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard told Travis’ legal team, “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.” Ezra was the youngest of the ten victims of the Astroworld tragedy, which involved a dangerous crowd surge ensuing while Travis, 30, was on stage performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, in front of around 50,000 people.

