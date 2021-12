The other day, as I was laying out the hose, pumping water into the tank, turning the heater on full blast, and thawing out the drainage tank, I was thinking about how many people may despise laundry. I guess I wanted to feel that I had a little company because I’m one of them! I was also thinking about why I didn’t just break down and go to a laundromat that would save me hours of work for a few measly loads of lousy laundry.

