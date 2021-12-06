ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Molecular Testing Mainstays for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavel G. Daver, MD, discusses the molecular characteristics of acute myeloid leukemia, agents available for the treatment of mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and how to potentially improve treatment in the future. Before treatment is decided for a patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), oncologists should perform molecular testing, according...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Cholangiocarcinoma Management: Role of Biomarkers and Molecular Testing

Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD: In cholangiocarcinoma over time, these various sites can be broken down by site of origin—intrahepatic, extrahepatic, gall bladder, Klatskin, hilar cholangiocarcinoma—and they can harbor different molecular alterations. We’re making significant progress in targeting some of these alterations. We have some drugs approved for these specific alterations. This disease is being broken down into specific molecular subtypes. The alterations vary by site of origin. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma tends to have FGFR2 alterations and IDH1 and IDH2 mutations vs gallbladder and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which tend to have HER2[human epidermal growth factor receptor 2] alterations,EGFR alterations, and some RAS and RAF alterations. These aren’t exclusive, but they’re more frequent in extrahepatic and gall bladder compared with intrahepatic. Other alterations can be picked up in cholangiocarcinoma, including BRCA and other DNA-repair alterations, as well as ARC, ROS, and MET, but I’d like to focus on FGFR,IDH,HER2, andRAF. For all these there are emerging therapies, and we may come back to this later today. ForIDH and FGFR, we have approved agents.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

FDA Approves Tecartus CAR-T Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

FDA approves brexucabtagene autoleucel for relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. On October 1, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus, Kite Pharma, Inc.) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Efficacy was evaluated in ZUMA-3 (NCT02614066), a single-arm...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab/Chemotherapy Achieves Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Metastatic TNBC Subset

Updated results from the phase 3 3KEYNOTE-355 trial indicate a new standard of care for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in patients with a PD-L1 combined positive score of 10 or higher. Updated results from the phase 3 3KEYNOTE-355 trial (NCT02819518) show that pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with chemotherapy...
CANCER
Cancer Health

New Study Finds Disturbing Lack of Key Leukemia Medication

New research in the November 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds fewer than one-third of hospitals had immediate availability of a crucial blood cancer medication called all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA). ATRA is initiated early in the treatment of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL)—a form of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), to prevent major bleeding, clotting, and potential death. APL is very treatable and tends to have a better prognosis than other subtypes of AML when treated appropriately.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Nccn#Ngs#Aml#Cebpa#Mbd4#Mecom#Samd9l#Gskip#Flt3
Nature.com

TERT genetic variability and telomere length as factors affecting survival and risk in acute myeloid leukaemia

Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is a neoplasm of immature myeloid cells characterized by various cytogenetic alterations. The present study showed that in addition to the FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status, telomere length (TL) and telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) gene polymorphisms may affect risk and overall survival (OS) in AML. TL was longer in healthy controls than in AML patients and positively correlated with age in the patients, but not in healthy subjects. TL was found to be independently affected by the presence of the FLT3-ITD mutation. As for the TERT gene polymorphism, AML patients with the TERT rs2853669 CC genotype were characterized by significantly shorter OS than patients carrying the T allele. Another observation in our study is the difference in TL and OS in patients belonging to various risk stratification groups related to the FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status. Patients with adverse risk classification (mutation in FLT3-ITD and lack of mutation in NPM1) presented with the shortest telomeres and significantly worse OS. In conclusion, OS of AML patients appears to be affected by TERT gene variability and TL in addition to other well-established factors such as age, WBC count, or FLT3-ITD and NPM1 mutation status.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about chronic myeloid leukemia and karyotypes

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a rare blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow. Karyotyping is a genetic technique doctors use to diagnose CML and choose more effective treatments. Karyotyping involves examining a person’s chromosomes, which allows a doctor to determine CML alongside the best course of treatment. The...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Next-Gen MRD Testing Predicts Acute Leukemia Relapse After CAR-T

Next-generation sequencing-based detection of minimal residual disease (NGS-MRD) was highly predictive for the risk of relapse in children or young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) after treatment with the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), according to a new study. At every timepoint from 3 to 12...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Importance of Genomic Testing Increasing in the AML Field

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, James M. Foran, MD discussed how recent research has caused a paradigm shift in AML, and which ongoing clinical trials have the potential to change treatment in the near future. Gradually, treating acute myeloid leukemia has improved for oncologists. The advances in the field...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Integrating Molecular Profiling of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Into Clinical Practice

Processes used to identify and understand genetic markers detailing the prognosis and responsiveness to therapy in adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) face a number of implementation barriers, limiting the potential for individualized ACC management. A review article in Clinical Endocrinology detailed the progress in identification and understanding of DNA, RNA, and epigenetic...
CANCER
Nature.com

Isocitrate dehydrogenase mutations are associated with altered IL-1Î² responses in acute myeloid leukemia

Mutations in isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) have been noted to impact cellular differentiation in addition to DNA and histone methylation. However, little is known about the impact of IDH2 mutations on intracellular signaling. Using an isogenic cell line model, we investigated both differentiation and signaling responses in IDH2 mutant cells and show augmented responses to inflammatory immune ligands. Using phospho-specific flow and mass cytometry, we demonstrate IDH2Â mutant cells were significantly more sensitive to IL-1Î² at multiple downstream readouts. Further, bulk RNA sequencing confirmed increases in cytokine-related signaling pathways and NF-ÎºB target genes. Single-cell RNA sequencing of unstimulated and stimulated cells confirmed altered IL-1Î² transcriptional responses in the IDH2 mutant cells. Targeted inhibition of the IKK complex reduced IL-1Î² responses and induced cell death in primary IDH-mutated leukemia samples. Together, these results confirm altered IL-1Î² signaling in IDH2 mutant cells and identify this pathway as a potential therapeutic target.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Exploring the Utility of a Next-Generation BTK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Zanubrutinib has demonstrated clinical benefit as both a monotherapy and in combination with other agents for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Since the approval of ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the pursuit of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors with greater receptor selectivity has become a significant focus of research and development in recent years. Among newer-generation BTK inhibitors that have emerged for the treatment of CLL is zanubrutinib, a potent, irreversible BTK inhibitor with notable selectivity for inhibition of BTK versus off-target kinase receptors.1,2 Zanubrutinib was granted accelerated approval in 2019 for the several other B-cell lymphomas, such as Waldenstrom’s macroglobinemia, mantle cell lymphoma (in adult patients who have received at least 1 prior therapy), and relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (in adults who have received at least 1 prior anti-CD20 treatment).2,3.
CANCER
aithority.com

XNK Therapeutics Announces Study In Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patient Samples

XNK Therapeutics AB (“XNK”) announced it will perform a proof of concept study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using patient samples from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The proof of concept study is to determine feasibility to expand and activate NK cells from patients with AML using...
CANCER
Nature.com

Dynamic assessment of measurable residual disease in favorable-risk acute myeloid leukemia in first remission, treatment, and outcomes

We aimed to investigate outcomes of different post-remission treatment (PRT) choices based on dynamic measurable residual disease (MRD) by multiparameter flow cytometry in favorable-risk AML (FR-AML). Four hundred and three younger patients with FR-AML in first complete remission (CR1) were enrolled in this registry-based cohort study, including 173 who received chemotherapy (CMT), 92 autologous stem cell transplantation (auto-SCT), and 138 allogeneic SCT (allo-SCT). The primary endpoint was the 5-year overall survival (OS). Subgroup analyses were performed based on dynamic MRD after the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd courses of chemotherapy. In subgroups of patients with negative MRD after 1 or 2 course of chemotherapy, comparable OS was observed among the CMT, auto-SCT, and allo-SCT groups (p"‰="‰0.340; p"‰="‰0.627, respectively). But CMT and auto-SCT had better graft-versus-host-disease-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) than allo-SCT in both subgroups. For patients with negative MRD after three courses of chemotherapy, allo-SCT had better disease-free-survival than CMT (p"‰="‰0.009). However, OS was comparable among the three groups (p"‰="‰0.656). For patients with persistently positive MRD after 3 courses of chemotherapy or recurrent MRD, allo-SCT had better OS than CMT and auto-SCT (p"‰="‰0.011; p"‰="‰0.029, respectively). Dynamic MRD might improve therapy stratification and optimize PRT selection for FR-AML in CR1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Datopotamab Deruxtecan Demonstrates Highly Promising Efficacy in Advanced or Metastatic TNBC

Early results from a phase 1 study show promise for datopotamab deruxtecan for patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Treatment with datopotamab deruxtecan phase 1 TROPION-PanTumor01 trial (NCT03401385) showed promising activity through overall response rates (ORRs) in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), according to cohort data presented during the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacogenetics of induction therapy-related toxicities in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients treated with UKALL 2003 protocol

Chemotherapy related toxicities have been the major factor limiting the success of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) induction therapy. Several factors, including the pharmacogenetics of asparaginase and anthracyclines, could contribute to difference in treatment outcome in ALL. We investigated the significance of variations in genes involved in hepatic and cardiac toxicity in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Genotyping of SOD2 (rs4880), PNPL3 (rs738409) and ABCC1 (rs4148350), CBR1 (rs9024) and ABCG2 (rs2231142) was performed by Tetra-ARMS PCR-based technique to evaluate the genotype"“phenotype correlation. Our results showed only minor allele G of SOD2 rs4880 increase the risk of hepatic toxicity [OR"‰2.63 (1.42"“4.84), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] while minor alleles of other SNPs showed protective impact. However, the genetic contrast analysis showed a recessive form of SOD2 rs4880 [OR"‰7.82 (3.86"“15.85), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] and PNPLA3 I148M [OR"‰5.82 (3.43"“9.87), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] variants whereas dominant genotype of ABCC1 rs4148350 [OR"‰2.52 (1.55"“4.10), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] significantly predisposes hepatotoxicity. Furthermore, heterozygous form of ABCG2 rs2231142 [OR"‰5.25 (1.84"“14.95), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] and recessive genotype of 3"²UTR variant CBR1 rs9024 [OR"‰2.31 (1.31"“4.07), P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.05] were strongly associated with cardiotoxicity. The information obtained from these genetic variations could offer biomarkers for individualization of therapeutic intervention in ALL.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between chronic lymphocytic leukemia and pneumonia?

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a cancer of the blood, and pneumonia is an infection of the lungs. CLL is a risk factor for pneumonia, and it can cause other lung complications. In this article, we examine the connections between CLL, pneumonia, and related lung complications. We also describe how...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about stage 2 lung cancer

Stage 2 lung cancer is when the tumor has grown to a certain size, or the cancer may have spread beyond the lungs and into the lymph nodes. A person with stage 2 lung cancer will need different treatment than someone with lung cancer at a different stage. Lung cancers...
CANCER
Nature.com

Differentiation therapy for myeloid malignancies: beyond cytotoxicity

Blocked cellular differentiation is a central pathologic feature of the myeloid malignancies, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Treatment regimens promoting differentiation have resulted in incredible cure rates in certain AML subtypes, such as acute promyelocytic leukemia. Over the past several years, we have seen many new therapies for MDS/AML enter clinical practice, including epigenetic therapies (e.g., 5-azacitidine), isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors, fms-like kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibitors, and lenalidomide for deletion 5q (del5q) MDS. Despite not being developed with the intent of manipulating differentiation, induction of differentiation is a major mechanism by which several of these novel agents function. In this review, we examine the new therapeutic landscape for these diseases, focusing on the role of hematopoietic differentiation and the impact of inflammation and aging. We review how current therapies in MDS/AML promote differentiation as a part of their therapeutic effect, and the cellular mechanisms by which this occurs. We then outline potential novel avenues to achieve differentiation in the myeloid malignancies for therapeutic purposes. This emerging body of knowledge about the importance of relieving differentiation blockade with anti-neoplastic therapies is important to understand how current novel agents function and may open avenues to developing new treatments that explicitly target cellular differentiation. Moving beyond cytotoxic agents has the potential to open new and unexpected avenues in the treatment of myeloid malignancies, hopefully providing more efficacy with reduced toxicity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Phase 3 Investigation of Lurbinectedin Plus Atezolizumab Underway in ES-SCLC

In the phase 3 IMforte clinical trial, researchers are exploring lurbinectedin and atezolizumab as induction and maintenance therapy for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A clinical trial of the frontline combination of lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) and atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy