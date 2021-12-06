ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

More Diverging Diamond Interchanges Coming to Florida

 2 days ago

Current design plans for I-4 Beyond the Ultimate call for six Diverging...

Florida escapes relatively unscathed as hurricane season comes to an end

TAMPA, Fla. - The tropics remained quiet in the days leading up to Tuesday – the last day of hurricane season. This was the second consecutive year that the Atlantic hurricane season exhausted its list of storm names. Wanda formed and faded weeks ago. This year, a new supplemental names list was created to replace the Greek alphabet names that were previously used.
FLORIDA STATE
2-Year-Old Spots Alligator Outside Restaurant in Florida

A Florida man and his 2-year-old son got quite the surprise before heading to dinner in Jacksonville, Florida. Joe Brenner and his son were waiting outside of a restaurant in Jacksonville when he heard his son say ‘turtle’ as he was looking into a storm drain. But it wasn’t exactly a turtle. It was actually a 6-foot gator.
FLORIDA STATE
This Central Florida home comes with a giant pirate ship in the pool

A sprawling home with arguably the most piratey pool in Tampa Bay is now on the market in Lutz. Located at 19165 Geraci Rd., the home was built in 2007 and is currently owned by former professional basketball player and Hernando High School standout Kyle Swanston. The 4,700-square-foot estate comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage, a half basketball court, and a $1.5 million pool featuring a waterslide and a pirate ship with functioning water cannons, says the listing.
LUTZ, FL
Paranormal And Horror Convention Coming To Florida

COCO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – “HorrorVille” a horror and paranormal convention trade-how will be bringing supernatural to Florida on January 22nd and 23rd. Road House Entertainment will bring a horror convention, a world-class horror convention, to the Space Coast Convention Center for a special weekend of movie stars, psychics, paranormal explorers and guest celebrities. Enter the portal to a phenomenal weekend of phantasms and gore… and much more!
FLORIDA STATE
More new area codes coming soon for South Florida as existing ones fill up

State regulators Tuesday approved moving forward with another area code in Palm Beach County, as they prepare to consider adding an area code in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. The moves by the state Public Service Commission reflect Florida’s growing population and cellphones and other technology requiring new numbers.
FLORIDA STATE
More fog, then a big warmup in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing dense fog Wednesday morning across all of Central Florida. There’s a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Much like Tuesday, fog will be a factor on the roads so be careful...
ORLANDO, FL
Gov. DeSantis says state knew sports betting was an unresolved legal issue

He feared the state would receive no revenue if it didn't negotiate terms with the Seminole Tribe. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state was always prepared for the possibility a Gaming Compact could be tossed out, and that’s exactly what happened Monday. “We anticipated that this could happen,” he said...
HOBBIES
Ron DeSantis Proposes Five-Month Gas Tax Holiday

With the Legislature getting ready to kick off the new year with its regular session, this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a five-month gas tax holiday. The governor insisted his proposal would lead to “more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Floridians” and “will save up to $200 for the average Florida family.”
BUSINESS
DeSantis Proposes Pay Hike for State Police, $1K Bonuses for First Responders and $5K for Recruitment

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $400 million in new funding proposals to increase the salaries of Florida’s state law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and state special risk firefighters, and to provide $1,000 bonuses for first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and firefighters across the state for the second year in a row. Governor DeSantis also announced $5,000 bonuses to recruit and retain both state and local level law enforcement. Governor DeSantis announced the proposal that will be considered during the 2022 Florida Legislative Session at the Florida Highway Patrol station in Orlando. For more details, click here.
POLITICS
Window on Hernando

SPRING HILL — WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center is inviting the public to its “There’s No Place Like OM for a Holiday Dance Party” on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the center, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. The public is invited...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
No More Online Sports Betting in Florida…for Now

On Wednesday, the Hard Rock Sports Book app was still up and running, listing gambling odds and betting lines for dozens of games, college and pros, despite a judge's ruling that the online betting service is not legal. A federal judge in Washington, D.C. squashed the gaming compact signed by...
FLORIDA STATE
OTO, Monarch acquire Florida properties; more transactions

OTO Development and Monarch Alternative Capital have each acquired hotels in Florida, while Waterton and Linchris Hotel Corporation have purchased properties in California and Massachusetts, respectively. OTO Development acquires SpringHill Suites in Panama City Beach, FL. OTO Development is building its presence along the Florida Panhandle with the acquisition of...
FLORIDA STATE
Trout limit

It depends where you are fishing in Florida as there's different regions. Slot limit: More than 15" and less than 19" total length. May possess one over 19 inches per vessel or, if fishing from shore, one over 19 inches per person, included in the bag limit. Heres from the...
HOBBIES
Jackson County Traffic Crash

The Seminole Tribe is seeking to put a ruling that struck down the state’s new gaming compact on hold so the tribe can continue offering sports betting while an appeal moves forward. We're ringing in the most wonderful time of the year and with that comes the Salvation Army Red...
PANAMA CITY, FL
North Carolina, Tennessee And Washington D.C. Added To The Chicago Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Travel Advisory is now at 40 states, with two states and Washington D.C. added this week “Every state or territory except for Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory,” according to the Chicago Health Department (CDPH.) Three states in the Midwest, and three of the four states with the highest daily rates of COVID per 100,000 residents in the country are Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. “CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nearly 6-Acre Florida Compound Lists for $90 Million

A nearly 6-acre oceanfront spread in Hobe Sound, Florida, has hit the market for $90 million, making it one of the priciest homes for sale in the state. The compound—which boasts a main residence, two guest houses and a beach cabana, as well as 337 feet of frontage on the Atlantic Ocean, plus 345 feet of direct frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway—is the most expensive listing in Hobe Sound, and the third priciest property in the state, according to property records.
REAL ESTATE
Record Warmth In South Florida And This Is What’s Causing It

MIAMI CBS(Miami) – South Florida is feeling too warm for December and that’s putting the heat on the holiday season shopping with shoppers not just breaking the bank but also breaking into a sweat. Temperatures have been warmer each afternoon, so far this week, and Wednesday afternoon is no exception. The forecast high on Wednesday is expected to top 86 degrees in Miami which is only one degree away from tying the record high of 87 set in 2017. 87 degrees is also a record max temperature for Thursday that was set in 2009. The forecast high for this Thursday afternoon is...
FLORIDA STATE

