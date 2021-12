LEGAL NOTICE OF BID Please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will receive sealed bids on the proposal for Sodium Hypochlorite Solution for the Town of Moriah, no later than 4:00PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021 for the period of January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Such Sodium Hypochlorite Solution to be delivered at such times and in such quantities as may be prescribed by the Town of Moriah Town Board.

