B/R taps OKC Thunder starting backcourt in top 10 under 25 duos

Jordan Poole totaled 28 points (9-15 FG, 6-12 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block, and two steals in the Warriors’ 104-96 loss to the Suns on Tuesday. Poole continued to produce in the Warriors’ loss to the Suns, putting up a fully “stuffed” stat-line that included 28.0 points, 1.0 blocks, and 2.0 steals. He has been a tremendous value to the team and could see his role in the starting rotation remain should he continue to demonstrate the different facets of his game. His consistent contribution outside of scoring allows for more possibilities within the team script and scheme and could open up a new world of possibilities once Klay Thompson returns. Hold on to Poole tight as his day in the “sun” could continue longer than just a “day.”

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO