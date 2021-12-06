ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

B/R taps OKC Thunder starting backcourt in top 10 under 25 duos

By Tamberlyn Richardson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA favorite pastime of OKC Thunder fans is dreaming about the future. Imagining which of the current youngsters on the roster will still be here in five years and the steps they’ll take as they develop is part and parcel of that process. There are plenty of youngsters to...

thunderousintentions.com

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
FanSided

OKC Thunder versus Utah Jazz – Can home cooking alter streak?

To open the season the OKC Thunder traveled to Utah and put up a fight versus the team who held the best record last season. The Jazz won the match but fell 86-107. The Thunder went on to lose four in a row which was part and parcel of what fans expected in this presumed tanking season.
NBA
FanSided

Road trip affects OKC Thunder in week 5 national power rankings

Thanksgiving occurs in the States this week as the OKC Thunder no doubt are thankful to return home following an unproductive three-game road trip. The club lost all three matches in Milwaukee, Boston, and Atlanta and their cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a sprained ankle versus the Celtics. That meant Luguentz...
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder host Cinderella East Wizards – Preview

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! Hope you all had a great holiday and are excited to watch the OKC Thunder tonight as they get back into action. Lately, the wins aren’t as plentiful but this young squad sure is entertaining. They compete in every game regardless of the opponent, growing and developing in front of our eyes.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Charles Barkley Claps Back After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has never been one to mince words, but the legendary basketball player has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks. The hall of famer recently marked the release of his memoir, Unguarded, in which he aired some brutally honest thoughts about former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken shots at Jordan for a number of reasons, from his style of play to his handling of The Last Dance docuseries. Fans and NBA veterans have since shared their own personal thoughts on the validity of his comments. And now, Charles Barkley has clapped back at Pippen with an honest take on the matter.
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder send Gabriel Deck down to the G-League, for now

The OKC Thunder are off to a 6-14 record, losing six straight contests, with a 2-8 record in this last ten matchups. The Thunder started as a surprise, as they have in recent years, but now are tied for the second-worst team in the Western Conference, and only two games up on the last place Rockets with a game against Houston coming on Wednesday night. The Thunder are 0-2 this season against the space ships and need to wash the taste out of their month from Monday’s dreadful loss (or win, depending on how you view this season).
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder host Rockets: The ultimate catch-22

As Intentions noted in the original matches it’s the ultimate catch 22 with these two games versus the Rockets. The OKC Thunder experienced it last season when the Clippers came into the then titled Chesapeake and proved better at tanking a game. That win likely cost OKC a higher pick.
NBA
houstonmirror.com

Christian Wood shines as Rockets top Thunder

Christian Wood scored 24 points and collected a career-high 21 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 102-89 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Garrison Mathews made five 3-pointers while scoring 19 points for the Rockets, who have won three straight contests following a 15-game...
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder lose 7th straight despite 39 from SGA

The OKC Thunder entered Wednesday Night on a six-game losing streak and welcomed the Houston Rockets to the Paycom Center in Downtown Oklahoma City. No, that is not a typo, I am hopped up on little sleep and four cups of coffee in the last three hours, but that is a fact. The Oklahoma City Thunder once again played the Rockets, for the fourth time this season!
NBA
