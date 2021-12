7:00 P.M. – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4. The Columbus Blue Jackets will look to avoid an 0-4-0 road trip Saturday when they face the Washington Capitals. Columbus is in the midst of their biggest slump of the season. Games in St. Louis, Nashville, and Dallas have resulted in no wins, no points, and a 15-5 goal count in favor of the opposition — including a run of allowing 12 goals over just five periods.

