NBC and Google are teaming up to give new Android TV and Google TV device owners a free six months of Peacock Premium. In a new tweet by the Made by Google account, the companies advertise the fact that one of the best shows in the world, The Office, is on the platform in its entirety along with live sports, news, and hundreds of shows and movies for your consumption. This deal isn’t valid for anyone who already has one of these devices – just new buyers! Oh, and as you’d expect from these big companies, this is U.S. only – sorry.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO