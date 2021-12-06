Shots fired, woman arrested on I-25 in Monument after attempted carjacking

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – On Monday, Dec. 6, around 9:00 a.m., a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol encountered a 2013 Hyundai sedan on southbound Interstate 25 in southern Douglas County.

The vehicle was stolen and had been involved in an incident with the Castle Rock Police Department, but eluded their agency, resulting in a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) alert. The trooper attempted contact with the vehicle, but the driver fled.

The driver struck a guardrail, allowing the trooper to pin the vehicle. The female driver exited the vehicle with a firearm, crossed to the northbound lanes of traffic and attempted to carjack another vehicle.

The suspect pointed her firearm at the trooper, and the trooper fired at least one shot. The suspect, trooper and civilians involved were not injured. The driver has been taken into custody.

Per Colorado State Patrol policy, the involved trooper has been placed on administrative leave. The incident is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department and all further information related to the incident will be released by their agency.

MONUMENT, Colo. — Drivers heading north on I-25 Monday saw major delays due to heavy law enforcement activity. In the morning, multiple agencies responded to a scene on the northbound side of the interstate at mile marker 164.

SUV leads law enforcement on chase into El Paso County on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 / Mike Duran, FOX21

A FOX21 News crew on scene described seeing what appeared to be a bullet hole in the windshield of the white SUV, pictured above.

The Castle Rock Police Department said the incident began in Castle Rock when CRPD identified and located a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspect attempted to elude officers in the stolen car and hit a patrol car. The officer who was driving the patrol car was not injured.

CSP said a woman was taken into custody after shots were fired in the area. No injuries have been reported.

