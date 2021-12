Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve lived and worked in downtown Los Angeles for the past eight years in studio apartments ranging from 1,200 square feet to 200 square feet. My home is a physical diary of the places I’ve been and the objects and memories I cherish, a place to remind me of the incredible beauty I’ve found during the adventures of my life. I’ve strived to make my home an oasis in which I can escape from the chaos of living in downtown Los Angeles, where I can bask in the lushness of my art collection, my many houseplants and ephemera collected from nature, and my love of all things vintage design.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO