Longtime collaborators Dr. Dre and Xzibit seem to have more in common now that they are newly divorced men. Over the weekend, the two linked up and Xzibit posted a picture of them on his Instagram. In the first photo, Xzibit wore the a shirt that had “N.W.D” on the front in the classic N.W.A. font. The next photo showed the back of the shirt, which read “Straight Outta Marriage” with Dre pointing at it.

