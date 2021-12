The Milwaukee Bucks have been incredibly active over the past few days making roster moves, and they certainly caught some people by surprise with their latest pair of moves. It started when The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the team had waived rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis, who had scarcely seen time this season. That move opened up a roster spot, but before fans could even begin to speculate about what general manager Jon Horst was working on in the front office, Charania reported that the Bucks planned to sign Wesley Matthews. This deal has already sparked some controversy among the fanbase, as most have differing opinions about the Wisconsin native following his previous exit from the team.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO