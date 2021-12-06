One injured in Sunday night shooting at Little Rock motel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating after a shooting at a Little Rock motel left one man injured Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to Little Rock Inn & Suites located at 7501 Interstate 30 in reference to a shooting at 5 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they observed a gunshot wound in the victim’s neck area.

Officers also said that they reviewed video footage and observed a woman leaving the area of the crime scene and entering multiple hotel rooms.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said this is an on-going investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.