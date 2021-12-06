ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gracie Abrams: 5 Things To know About Singer Opening For Olivia Rodrigo On Tour

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour, and the woman riding shotgun with the ‘drivers license’ singer is Gracie Abrams. Here’s what you need to know – including her famous father.

“I love you [Olivia Rodrigo],” Gracie Abrams tweeted on Monday (Dec. 6), shortly after Olivia, 18, announced her 2022 Sour Tour. “This is going to be so fun.” Shortly after Olivia announced the full schedule of shows – and how she’ll be joined by Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen on different dates – Gracie, 22, added that she was “screaming crying” in excitement.

This massive tour – kicking off on April 2 in San Francisco, ending in May in Los Angeles, with a European and U.K. run in June and July – will introduce Gracie to a whole new audience. For those who aren’t aware of this young talent, here’s the scoop.

Gracie Abrams Is A Singer-Songwriter.

Gracie Madigan Abrams, born Sept. 7, 1999, is an American singer-songwriter. She released her debut single, “Mean It,” in 2019 and followed it up with “Stay.” In 2020, she released her debut ep, Minor, which included songs, “Long Sleeves,” “Friend,” “I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ and more. She promoted the release with appearances on late-night shows and continued to work on her career during the pandemic months. She teamed with Benny Blanco for his Friends Keep Secrets 2 album, joining him on the single, “Unlearn.” In 2021, she also released Mess It Up,” “Feels Like,” and “Rockland,” a song she wrote with Aaron Dresser (the member of The National who co-wrote and produced Taylor Swift’s folklore and evermore.).

You’ve Probably Seen One Of Her Father’s Films.

Gracie is the daughter of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath. JJ is best known for directing movies like Cloverfield, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the 2009 Star Trek reboot, and more. He also has created Alias, Lost, and Fringe and had his hand in several other projects. Katie is also a producer, as she’s worked with her and JJ’s Bad Robots Productions company, as well as the Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams Family Foundation.

She Wanted Nothing To Do With The Family Business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl30M_0dFQomUB00
(Shutterstock)

“Even the slight knowledge that I had of it growing up as a kid made me want to have nothing to do with it at all,” Gracie said of her parents’ business in an interview with Riff Magazine. “When I started falling in love with music independent of all other factors in my life, it was kind of a happy surprise, just because I actively tried to avoid anything that they were involved in. I—with love—wanted nothing to do with them.”

At age 8, she signed up for drumming classes. She then learned piano, then guitar, finding them more conducive to her songwriting. Her protective parents only allowed her to post the music to her SoundCloud and required that she keep her Instagram private. When she made the account public, her career took off – and it led to some amazing connections. Lorde even DM’d Gracie, asking for a download of one of her songs.

“She definitely is an artist in my life that I will forever feel like I owe everything to,” Gracie told Riff when talking about Lorde. “Sonically and thematically, [Pure Heroine] changed my life. I remember being with my family in the living room, and I refresh my Instagram and see that she followed me. I had a crazy physical reaction, like, sweating immediately.”

Olivia Rodrigo Is A Huge Fan Of Gracie Abrams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoKKT_0dFQomUB00
(Shutterstock)

“One of my favorite artists and one of the coolest people ever is Gracie Abrams, who just came out with her debut EP a couple of months ago,” she told Zane Lowe in January 2021 (per ET Canada). “It’s called Minor, and she’s absolutely amazing, love that entire record. She’s signed to my same record label, so they’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll have you meet.’ And I’m like, ‘I literally don’t think I can meet her. I think I would just evaporate. I’m her biggest fan.’ I’ve heard the best things, and I’ve been DMing her on Instagram, and I told her that ‘Driver’s License’ was so inspired by her, and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s amazing.'”

“This is my bedroom songwriting oasis,” Olivia Rodrigo said in a May 2021 interview with Elle. Olivia “created a little shrine” to all the “singer-songwriters she admires.” Among that makeshift ‘Hall of Fame’ were Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, and, of course, Gracie Abrams.” Simon Riback, the head of A&R at Interscope – part of the company that includes Geffen Records, which is Olivia’s label – said he was impressed by Olivia and how she named Gracie as one of her favorite artists. “Gracie’s in her infancy! She started referencing Fiona Apple, the Smashing Pumpkins. She liked the Taylor Swifts and all that, but you could tell there was a left-of-center view to the way she was approaching pop music.”

She Is Politically Active.

During the 2020 election, Gracie worked as a poll worker in her area, something she told NME was inspired by her friends. “Unfortunately, for a really long time, younger people had assumed we would be OK in the hand of the older generation, but clearly we can’t rely on them to shape the future that we want to see,” she told the publication. “Being involved really mattered to me.”

HollywoodLife

Olivia Modling: 5 Things To Know About Will Forte’s Surprise New Bride

Selena Gomez 'Dying' Over Working With Taylor Swift Squad Pal Cara Delevingne On 'Only Murders' S2

Selena Gomez revealed she's having 'so much fun' working with her pal Cara Delevingne on the second season of 'Only Murders in the Building.'. Selena Gomez, 29, just revealed how "excited" she's been working with her friend Cara Delevingne, 29, on the second season of Only Murders in the Building. "I'm so excited! We just did our first day together yesterday and it's so much fun working with your friends," she shared with Extra TV on Dec. 6. "We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it's so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez ‘Dying’ Over Working With Taylor Swift Squad Pal Cara Delevingne On ‘Only Murders’ S2

Selena Gomez revealed she’s having ‘so much fun’ working with her pal Cara Delevingne on the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’. Selena Gomez, 29, just revealed how “excited” she’s been working with her friend Cara Delevingne, 29, on the second season of Only Murders in the Building. “I’m so excited! We just did our first day together yesterday and it’s so much fun working with your friends,” she shared with Extra TV on Dec. 6. “We had never worked together — or, actually, we did a long time ago, but on something completely different — [so] it’s so fun, we were just dying laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to Her First Ever Grammy Nominations, 7 Total!

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating her first Grammy Awards nominations!!. The 18-year-old actress and singer was just nominated for a total of seven awards at the upcoming 2022 Grammys ceremony. For this being her first album and her first nominations, she’s up for all four of the biggest awards of the...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

Fresh off her “New Artist of the Year” win at the American Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Dolby Atmos to help fans experience music in a whole new way as well. The singer appears in a new campaign for Dolby, performing a stripped-down version of her latest single, “Traitor,” while revealing intimate details about the songwriting process behind the song.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Olivia Rodrigo Plots 2022 ‘Sour’ World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a massive 2022 world tour in support of her breakout debut album, Sour. The North American leg of the tour will kick off April 2 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco and will wrap May 25 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. A European and U.K. run will follow in June and July. SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!! with angels @gracieabrams @HolHumberstone and @babyqueen!! tix on sale Friday!!!!💗🎸💜🌈 pic.twitter.com/WgGyHrAom9 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) December 6, 2021 For the first half of Rodrigo’s North American tour (April 2 through April 23), she’ll receive support from Gracie Abrams....
MUSIC
zumic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

After a breakthrough year with megahit singles "drivers license" and "good 4 you," Olivia Rodrigo is quickly climbing the ranks of pop stardom. This week, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter announced details for 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with her debut album, Sour. The newly announced concerts will kick off in...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Attention, Olivia Rodrigo Fans: The Singer Has Finally Announced Her Debut Sour Tour

It's official: Olivia Rodrigo is finally going on her first headlining tour. The 18-year-old singer announced her 2022 Sour Tour in honor of her Grammy-nominated debut album that released earlier this year. "SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 6. Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen will be joining Rodrigo as special guests. The 40-date tour is set to kick off in San Francisco on April 2 and will wrap up overseas in Dublin, Ireland, on June 30.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Songwriting#European#American#The National Who Co
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo's Festive Minidress May Look a Little Like Pasta, but Hey, She's Working It

Olivia Rodrigo is feeling the holiday spirit! The singer, who just announced her debut tour, attended the Variety Hitmakers brunch on Saturday in a true gift of a dress. As she mingled with stars like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey at the event, where she was honored with the Songwriter of the Year award, Olivia wore a mini black slip dress donned with a giant green bow across the front.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

Fans Totally Bawled Over Olivia's Beautiful "Traitor" Performance At The AMAs

Olivia Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate, and what better way to do so than perform at one of the biggest award shows of the year? Rodrigo hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, and it’s safe to say she slayed every second of her performance. Whether you’ve been a fan of her since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, or you’re just jumping on the bandwagon now, you will have feelings about Olivia Rodrigo’s AMAs rendition of “Traitor.” Fans on Twitter, at least, can’t stop chattering about it.
CELEBRITIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

How sweet it is: Olivia Rodrigo will bring her Sour Tour to Minneapolis on April 14

How sweet it is that Olivia Rodrigo is coming to the Twin Cities to celebrate the success of her smash debut album, "Sour." The breakout pop star of 2021 will arrive at the Armory in Minneapolis on April 14. It will be the eighth concert on her Sour Tour. One of 2022's most anticipated tours will kick off April 2 in San Francisco with more than 40 shows set for North America and Europe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
themusicuniverse.com

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 headlining tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced announced the Sour Tour for 2022. The 48 date trek kicks off April 2nd in San Francisco with stops in Seattle, Detroit, Boston and more before heading overseas for a summer European run. Rodrigo will perform two nights in Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
