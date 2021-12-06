Is Bitcoin Done Going Down Yet? The Chart Holds Clues.

When prices traded near US$65,000 three weeks ago, we advised in our free Telegram channel a substantial BTC exposure reduction and a hedging strategy for the remainder when short counter signals appeared on the horizon. Since then, bitcoin fell to around US$42,000. Just this recent dramatic move down equaled a 32% drop. In total, Bitcoin declined a whooping a 39% in just four weeks from the new all-time highs. This would be called a massive crash, a six sigma event, hard to recover from in any other market. Not in the bitcoin market though. When these for this trading object typical steep retracements show themselves, bitcoin traders salivate for the next low-risk entry opportunity. Bitcoin, going from strength to strength.
Comments / 0