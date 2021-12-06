ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Bitcoin Done Going Down Yet? The Chart Holds Clues.

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

Bitcoin was hammered at the end of last...

forextv.com

moneyweek.com

The charts that matter: a tough week for bitcoin

On the cover of this week’s magazine, we’ve got the tortoise and the hare. In our cover story, Richard Beddard looks at UK plodders – solid, dependable, un-hyped companies that get on with making money quietly while the fashionable new startups on the block zoom around all over the place shouting about how brilliant they are. When you’re buying shares, says Richard, you need to balance quality and price. Richard picks five slow and steady blue-chip stocks to buy for the long run.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Down But Not Yet Out

Last weekend’s Bitcoin gap is now filled. Resistance levels need to prove resilient. Last weekend’s sharp sell-off in the cryptocurrency, during the low-liquidity Asian open, sent prices tumbling to multi-week lows before a partial rebound steadied prices. Then earlier this week, Bitcoin closed the gap on the daily chart, made between the CME close on Friday and the Asian open, around $51,750. With this gap filled, Bitcoin and the rest of the market eased lower but that move is currently lacking conviction and suggests a period of sideways price action with the potential to push slowly higher. There is a reasonable cluster of recent lows just above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $47k which needs to hold to enable BTC to re-test the important $53k level.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forextv Bitcoin
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Extends Sideways Movement, 1.13 Remains Support

Its failure to stabilize above the median line (ml) signaled potential drop towards the lower median line (lml). The United States inflation data could be decisive tomorrow. Taking out the support represented by the pivot point may signal a deeper drop. The EUR/USD forecast sees the pair moving sideways in the short term between 1.1186 … Continued.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Point & Figure: The Chart That Makes Bitcoin Support Cut And Dry

Is Bitcoin in trouble, potentially on the brink of collapsing to unexpected new lows? That’s the question on all crypto inventor’s minds, as the leading cryptocurrency by market cap tends to lead the bullish charge. However, a somewhat forgotten style of technical analysis could provide the most cut...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls Paused at 1.3250 amid Lack of Follow-through

While the dollar weakened moderately on Wednesday, GBP/USD gained positive momentum. With risk appetite prevailing and US bond yields declining, the safe-haven dollar is under pressure. As a result of the Fed’s hawkish expectations, the dollar’s decline should be contained and the pair’s upside limited. The forecast for the GBP/USD pair is a bit positive … Continued.
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Bitcoin, going from strength to strength

When prices traded near US$65,000 three weeks ago, we advised in our free Telegram channel a substantial BTC exposure reduction and a hedging strategy for the remainder when short counter signals appeared on the horizon. Since then, bitcoin fell to around US$42,000. Just this recent dramatic move down equaled a 32% drop. In total, Bitcoin declined a whooping a 39% in just four weeks from the new all-time highs. This would be called a massive crash, a six sigma event, hard to recover from in any other market. Not in the bitcoin market though. When these for this trading object typical steep retracements show themselves, bitcoin traders salivate for the next low-risk entry opportunity. Bitcoin, going from strength to strength.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Do bitcoin charts foretell an impending crash in 2022?

The global economic recovery has been cast in doubt by a new strain of COVID-19, but will this mean a crash for bitcoin?. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin ‘founder’ to keep 1m Bitcoin cache

A jury decided Craig Wright, who says he created the cryptocurrency, can retain bitcoin worth billions of dollars. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Price Tumbles to 1.3250 Despite Better Risk Sentiment

During the European session, the GBP/USD pair bounces around 1.3300. While yields remain stable, the US dollar falls amid bullish market sentiment. As Brexit progresses in the UK, the number of cases related to Omicron is on the rise. As rising UK infections overshadow broader market optimism, the GBP/USD price fell to 1.3250 during the … Continued.
CURRENCIES
Seeking Alpha

Bitcoin: The Bull Isn't Dead Just Yet

Bitcoin has slipped over 25% since reaching an ATH last month. Is the bull market over?. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and most other cryptocurrencies suffered a swift and steep correction in price last Friday. Bitcoin broke through what I considered to be the most immediate support of $52,000-$53,000 and quickly plummeted as low as $42,000. Since then, the price has climbed steadily and is above $50,000 once again.
RETAIL
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why I Believe The Best Of Bitcoin Is Yet To Come

I can’t help but take pride in the Bitcoin community’s relentless optimism. In many other industries, whether it be through the direct decline of the industry, or a sense of general nihilism that so often accompanies our fiat-based world, optimism is not nearly as present. But Bitcoiners wake up each day ready to work on solutions to the world’s toughest challenges, not in a vain attempt to “save our planet” but in true belief that we are creating the world’s next Golden Age, the best times humanity has ever known.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin hashrate continues to climb even after price drop

The Bitcoin mining industry is booming as the hashrate continues to climb even after price crashes on Saturday. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin Drops 20% in 7 Days, Crypto Market Loses $500 Billion

Bitcoin saw a major price correction on Saturday as the digital currency lost nearly 10% of its value within 1 hour. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Tests 1.1300, Lacks Follow-Through to Break

The EUR/USD pair showed some selling on Monday as demand for the US dollar increased moderately. The risk impulse has limited safe-haven dollar values and major currencies’ falls. Markets were deterred from new upward trends by disappointing Germany and the Eurozone data. The EUR/USD price recovered a few pips from its early European session lows … Continued.
CURRENCIES

