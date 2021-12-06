Is Bitcoin Done Going Down Yet? The Chart Holds Clues.

Last weekend’s Bitcoin gap is now filled. Resistance levels need to prove resilient. Last weekend’s sharp sell-off in the cryptocurrency, during the low-liquidity Asian open, sent prices tumbling to multi-week lows before a partial rebound steadied prices. Then earlier this week, Bitcoin closed the gap on the daily chart, made between the CME close on Friday and the Asian open, around $51,750. With this gap filled, Bitcoin and the rest of the market eased lower but that move is currently lacking conviction and suggests a period of sideways price action with the potential to push slowly higher. There is a reasonable cluster of recent lows just above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $47k which needs to hold to enable BTC to re-test the important $53k level.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO