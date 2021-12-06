ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Reports: KY Derby Winner Medina Spirit Dies

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Santa Anita, CA) - Multiple reports say Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died. The horse...

whas.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Al Unser Sr. Dies: Four-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner & Prominent Member Of Racing Dynasty Was 82

Al Unser Sr., a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and member of one of racing’s most prominent dynasties, died of cancer yesterday at his home in Chama, N.M. He was 82. His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and his son, Al Unser Jr. “My heart is so saddened,” tweeted Unser Jr. this morning. “My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!” One of only four Indy 500 winners to claim the victory four times, Unser won the race in 1970, 1971, 1978 and, in a victory that made...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Baltimore

Meet Knicks Go, Maryland-Bred Racing Superstar, And Breeder Sabrina Moore

GLYNDON, Md. (WJZ) — Well, some call him the best racehorse in the world. He is definitely the hottest horse in America, and he was bred and born right here in Maryland. The woman behind this extraordinary Maryland-bred thoroughbred just turned 30 years old. Meet Sabrina Moore and Knicks Go. GreenMount Farm isn’t large as horse farms in Baltimore County go, but something magical happened here January 2016. In this barn, this stall Kosmo’s Buddy gave birth to a little colt. At the moment of his birth, Moore didn’t know she had a future winner. But boy, is he. DEL MAR, CA- NOVEMBER...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Knocked Out Of The Ring Through The Ropes

Robbie Davis won big tonight in the UK. In emphatic fashion it should be noted. Big respect to both boxers. When the end came it came decisively with Davis’ opponent knocked out through the ropes:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Some punch. Solid night of boxing in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
The Baltimore Sun

St. Frances senior LB Jaishawn Barham, one of nation’s top recruits, commits to South Carolina

St. Frances senior outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham committed to South Carolina on Saturday, picking the Gamecocks over Maryland, Oklahoma and Penn State. Barham is ranked the third best player in Maryland and the No. 8 linebacker in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings. ESPN ranked Barham as the second best player in the state and the seventh best linebacker in the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
KMOV

Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said in a statment that the horse suffered a heart attack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Suddenly Dies of Reported Heart Attack

Medina Spirit, the 2021 Kentucky Derby Winner, has died of a sudden heart attack. The horse was on the track at Santa Anita this morning when the incident occurred. While going through a routine workout the horse collapsed, according to Thoroughbred Daily News. After reviewing the video of the workout, Jeff Blea, equine medical director, noticed the animal was laboring at the end of the workout.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ky Derby#Kentucky Derby#Horse

Comments / 0

Community Policy