Earlier this year, Tiger Woods got into a brutal car accident that broke numerous bones in his leg. The star had to get surgery following the crash and it was revealed that he would have to take a lot of time off in order to heal. It was a horrible time for the golfing legend, although he was certainly well supported as many golfers and friends reached out to give him all of the well wishes in the world.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO