Lana Scott: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer In ‘The Voice’s Top 8

By Avery Thompson
 2 days ago

‘The Voice’ season 21 has one fabulous country singer still in the game! Lana Scott has made ‘The Voice’ top 8. Here are 5 key things you need to know about her.

Lana Scott is still in the running to become The Voice season 21 champion. She’ll be singing once again during the semi-finals on December 6. There’s only one more week left until the season 21 finale, so the stakes are higher than ever.

So, who is Lana Scott? She is a bonafide country artist. From where she’s from to her performance past, here’s everything you should know about Lana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoRiu_0dFQoOUr00
Lana Scott performs on ‘The Voice.’ (NBC)

1. Lana is a member of Team Blake.

Lana started off her journey on The Voice with a rendition of Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle.” Both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson turned their red chairs for Lana. The 28-year-old ended up choosing Blake as her coach. Over the course of season 21, Blake saved Lana from elimination twice. Now she’s made it into the top 8!

2. Lana is from Virginia.

Lana was born in Chesapeake, Virginia. She grew up participating in musical theater and performing at church, according to her NBC bio. She left Virginia to attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She now lives in Los Angeles.

3. She’s been a cruise ship performer.

Lana ended up leaving Berklee College of Music early when she got a singing contract on a cruise ship. She spent 3 years performing daily on the cruise ship. During this journey, she rediscovered her love for country music.

4. She auditioned for ‘The Voice’ prior to season 21.

Lana revealed during an interview on the Hampton Roads Show that season 21 marked her sixth time auditioning for the show. “Sixth times the charm is my new motto,” she said. Lana added, “I’ve been almost there a few times, and to finally be on that stage… I think because I’ve visualized and wanted and worked for that specifically for so long than when I’m on it I can’t not appreciate it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyAic_0dFQoOUr00
Lana Scott is a member of Blake Shelton’s team. (NBC)

5. Lana is on Instagram.

Lana is verified on Instagram. Her Instagram handle is @ameasureoflana. She has over 12,000 followers. Her Instagram bio reads, “A little faith can go a long way if you let it.”

