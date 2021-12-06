ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three More Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Released

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTpDy_0dFQoMjP00
Photo: Getty Images

Three additional members of the US-Canadian hostages kidnapped in Haiti back in October have been released, US-based Christian Aid Ministries confirmed .

The organization said in a statement the three members were released Sunday night (December 5).

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstance of the release, or any other details," the organization's statement said, per CNN .

On October 16, a group of 17 missionaries –– which included 16 Americans and one Canadian –– were taken hostage by members of the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti while traveling northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince by car.

Two of the hostages were released last month . Twelve of the 17 are still being held by their captors.

An infant, three-year-old and six-year-old, are among those kidnapped, Christian Aid said at the time of the kidnapping. Reports indicated that gang leaders demanded $1 million ransom per hostage and threatened to kill the hostages. There's no details yet on if the ransoms were paid.

Kidnappings for ransom spiked in the months following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse back in July.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Three North Americans kidnapped in Haiti freed

Three more of the 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, their church group said on Monday. The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. Two of them were released in November, leaving 12 currently still in captivity. Christian Aid Ministries, which is based in the US state of Ohio, has said the hostages were 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Knox Pages

3 more hostages in Haiti released, 12 still held in captivity by gang

Three more hostages who were abducted by a Hatian gang in October were released over the weekend. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night," said Christian Aid Ministries on Monday, a religious missions organization based in Holmes County. CAM said the people released are...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
KOMU

3 more hostages released in Haiti, Christian aid group says

Three more members of a group of 17 hostages kidnapped in Haiti in October were released Sunday night, according to a statement from the US-based Christian Aid Ministries. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details," the statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYC

Three more hostages freed in Haiti: Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries gives update

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A religious group based in Ohio has announced that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while the other 12 remain held. Hart Dunkard Brethren Church's pastor, Ron Marks, told 13 On Your Side that one of the missionaries freed is from West Michigan. The identity of the individual is unknown and the statement has not yet been confirmed by officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionaries#Hostage#Kidnappings#Christian Aid Ministries#Cnn#Americans#Canadian#Mawozo#Haitian#Iheartradio
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her father, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

49 migrants dead, 58 injured in truck crash in south Mexico

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 49 people and injuring nearly five dozen others, authorities reported.Luis Manuel Moreno, the head of the Chiapas state civil defense office, said a preliminary estimate listed 49 dead and 58 injured. He said about 21 of the injured had serious wounds and were taken to local hospitals. The crash occurred on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital. Photos from the scene showed victims strewn...
ACCIDENTS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy