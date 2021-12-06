HECO expands shared solar program to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

Solar power is the energy we get from the sun. People harness this energy by collecting the energy from the sun via panels that can then store the energy into a receptacle. This receptacle is where the stored energy is tapped by the user to be converted into energy for light sources and appliances that do not need too much energy to use. People have eventually learned to utilize it for homes because we have finally realized that fossil fuel and other sources of energy are limited and may also affect the environment in a negative way. The burning of fossil fuel contributes to pollution and global warming.

