HECO expands shared solar program to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiian Electric Company is preparing a community-based renewable energy program for customers on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The program allows renters who cannot install privately-owned rooftop solar panels to benefit from renewable energy. Renters and small business owners can subscribe...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

